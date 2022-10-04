New opinions: Oct. 4

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.
The summaries are below.
Queen v. Martel, et al. 2022 ND 178
Highlight: An award of equal residential responsibility of a minor child is remanded to the district court to make specific findings of fact on whether the domestic violence rebuttable presumption under N.D.C.C. § 14-09-06.2(1)(j) is triggered and, if so, whether the presumption is rebutted.
Rekow v. Durheim 2022 ND 177
Highlight: A petitioner for a disorderly conduct restraining order must allege specific facts or threats showing the acts are intended to affect the petitioner's safety, security, or privacy.