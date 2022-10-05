Election Integrity Panel with Mark Finchem, Johnny Vieira, Dan Schultz and Jovan Pulitzer
Fifty percent (50%) of voters think it is somewhat likely there will be widespread cheating that will affect the outcome of this fall’s congressional elections, including 24% who say it’s Very Likely”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year some top thinkers came together on one stage to discuss Election Integrity and the different ways the process could potentially be improved. The talks were productive and a lively A.M.A session with audience members followed.
— Rasmussen Report
Significant election integrity legislation has been passed and signed into law in key states like Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Numerous concerned citizens have also volunteered to be poll watchers in their local elections. These have been meaningful steps in the work to ensure it is easy to vote but hard to cheat at the ballot box.” Fifty percent (50%) of voters think it is at least somewhat likely there will be widespread cheating that will affect the outcome of this fall’s congressional elections, including 24% who say it’s Very Likely. Forty-one percent (41%) don’t believe cheating is likely to affect the November midterms, including 22% who say it’s Not at All Likely".
Our country will find out soon enough. For now, all everyone can do is speculate. In the meantime, watch the panel of these Election Integrity leaders including Mark Finchem (Candidate S.O.S Arizona) Johnny Vieira (Founder VotifyNow), Dan Schultz (Leader Precinct Strategy) and Jovan Pulitzer have a lively discussion about the topic everyone is talking about heading into the November 8th midterms. Election Integrity...
Election Integrity panelists Mark Finchem, Johnny Vieira, Dan Schultz and Jovan Pulitzer