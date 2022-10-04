2022-2023 Council Meeting Dates

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities hosts board meetings once a quarter. The two-day meetings are vital for sharing information and resources for those with DD, their families and their caregivers. Special committee meetings are held on day one and closed to the public. Day two meetings consist of the whole council and are open to the public. Location and times are to be determined. The Council Meeting dates are November 17-18 2022; February 16-17, 2023; May 18-19, 2023; August 17-18, 2023; and November 16-17, 2023.