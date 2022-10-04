European Web3 startup names Andreas Hartl Partner Ecosystem Lead
DigiThree Labs adds additional depth and experience to the company's team to roll out a partner program.HAGUE, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiThree Labs, a pioneer of breakthrough decentralized digital solutions, has today announced the appointment of Andreas Hartl as Partner Ecosystem Lead. Andreas will be responsible for DigiThree Labs’ global partner strategy, technical ecosystem and its alignment in support of all the business segments.
Andreas has worked for over 20 years in the global cloud data center sector, including for companies such as Threefold, Riverbed Technology and Netapp. He brings a wealth of proven experience in building partner ecosystems and a great reliable network of business relationships to DigiThree Labs.
“DigiThree Lab’s strategy and products are built with partners in mind - that makes it easy to build a partner program with a true win-win opportunity,” said Hartl.
DigiThree Labs began the search for a Partner Ecosystem Lead, as their new portfolio and strategy opens up significant market opportunities that are rapidly accelerating the growth of a global network. To deliver on their ambition, they are working on making it easy to introduce DigiThree Labs and their solutions to new partners, system integrators, alliances and customers ahead of the roll-out of their partner program and portal in Q1/2023.
CEO, Jozua van der Deijl, said, “Andreas is the ultimate bridge builder for DigiThree Labs, so partners and alliances can also bring their customers to this tremendous opportunity called Web3.”
Previously, Andreas worked with DigiThree Labs’ technology partner, Threefold, so the company has seen first-hand his passion for building true relationships that add value to everyone involved. As blockchain technology, and the arrival of Metaverse and its immersive experiences, are becoming more mainstream, companies - both Web2 and Web3 natives- will need scalable, secure and sustainable decentralized solutions. DigiThree Labs is able to provide the stepping stones for this, allowing companies to enter the metaverse with confidence.
As part of his new role, Andreas will harness his keen entrepreneurial spirit and his understanding of the needs and objectives of the market. Andreas will start work immediately, entering into discussions with partners and alliances alike, to strengthen the DigiTree Labs ecosystem.
Want to know more? Contact Digithree: marketing@digithreelabs.com
About DigiThree Labs
DigiThree Labs is part of the DigiCorp Labs family – an ecosystem of secure, decentralized, metaverse-based services designed to build an inherently secure, people-centric, value creation-focused web of tomorrow.
They are a team of blockchain experts, tech leaders and market specialists, here to give people back control over their identities, data and digital lives.
Every day, they apply their core principles of knowledge, value and self-sovereignty to pioneer the kind of technology that can revolutionize systems across the world.
DigiThree Labs sees how digital lives are becoming more significant, and they are acting now to bring this opportunity for freedom and security to life for organizations and businesses that need it.
Among their core team and advisors are some of the pioneers of DigiByte and ThreeFold – the open source technologies that form a founding layer of the DigiThree Labs services.
Their partnership with ThreeFold.io and use of DigiByte blockchain technology means they can draw on expertise, support and advice from developers within the ThreeFold and DigiByte communities – so you can always count on services backed by industry-leading insight.
It is their mission to become an integrated part of Web3, and their team is fully motivated to achieve this position in the near future.
