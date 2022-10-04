Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,332 in the last 365 days.

TravCoding Inks Deal With Perkopolis

Targeting The International Marketplace

ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravCoding, a leader in travel technology, is proud to announce its newest affiliation with Perkopolis, Canada's leading provider of employee perk programs. This affiliation allows Perkopolis to access TravCoding’s unique Hotel & Resort APIs and deliver top rated hotel brands at the guaranteed lowest pricing to its member groups.

In operation for over 20 years, Perkopolis has partnerships with top brands and offers fully managed employee perk programs to over 3,300 companies across Canada. Now, By employing TravCoding’s fast and efficient hotel booking engine, Perkopolis members will be able to enjoy the lowest rates at over one million hotels around the globe.

Chris Keller, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at TravCoding said “We are very excited that Perkopolis has trusted us with this new partnership, we look forward to exceeding their expectations.” Perkopolis members can discover and purchase TravCoding products and services from participating partners at www.Perkopolis.com

About TravCoding

TravCoding, is a fast-growing Travel Technology firm. TravCoding has internally developed unique hotel & condo booking platforms offering over 30 APIs of low-cost inventory. TravCoding develops white label and custom solutions for travel wholesalers, member groups, and other companies with unique travel niches. The company has offices in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. TravCoding utilizes US-based customer service teams to bolster our service levels to wholesale clients. Learn more at www.TravCoding.com. TravCoding is a subsidiary of TravNow Holdings, which provides member-based travel subscriptions.

Chris Keller
TravCoding
+1 828-220-5526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

TravCoding _ Industry Innovators

You just read:

TravCoding Inks Deal With Perkopolis

Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.