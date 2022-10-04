TravCoding Inks Deal With Perkopolis
Targeting The International MarketplaceORLANDO, FL, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravCoding, a leader in travel technology, is proud to announce its newest affiliation with Perkopolis, Canada's leading provider of employee perk programs. This affiliation allows Perkopolis to access TravCoding’s unique Hotel & Resort APIs and deliver top rated hotel brands at the guaranteed lowest pricing to its member groups.
In operation for over 20 years, Perkopolis has partnerships with top brands and offers fully managed employee perk programs to over 3,300 companies across Canada. Now, By employing TravCoding’s fast and efficient hotel booking engine, Perkopolis members will be able to enjoy the lowest rates at over one million hotels around the globe.
Chris Keller, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at TravCoding said “We are very excited that Perkopolis has trusted us with this new partnership, we look forward to exceeding their expectations.” Perkopolis members can discover and purchase TravCoding products and services from participating partners at www.Perkopolis.com
About TravCoding
TravCoding, is a fast-growing Travel Technology firm. TravCoding has internally developed unique hotel & condo booking platforms offering over 30 APIs of low-cost inventory. TravCoding develops white label and custom solutions for travel wholesalers, member groups, and other companies with unique travel niches. The company has offices in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. TravCoding utilizes US-based customer service teams to bolster our service levels to wholesale clients. Learn more at www.TravCoding.com. TravCoding is a subsidiary of TravNow Holdings, which provides member-based travel subscriptions.
