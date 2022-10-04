Submit Release
New opinions: Oct. 4

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

The summaries are below.

To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

Queen v. Martel, et al. 2022 ND 178
Docket No.: 20220121
Filing Date: 10/4/2022
Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)
Author: Tufte, Jerod E.

Highlight: An award of equal residential responsibility of a minor child is remanded to the district court to make specific findings of fact on whether the domestic violence rebuttable presumption under N.D.C.C. § 14-09-06.2(1)(j) is triggered and, if so, whether the presumption is rebutted.

Rekow v. Durheim 2022 ND 177
Docket No.: 20220073
Filing Date: 10/4/2022
Case Type: OTHER (Civil)
Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: A petitioner for a disorderly conduct restraining order must allege specific facts or threats showing the acts are intended to affect the petitioner's safety, security, or privacy.

