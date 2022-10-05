TheraBalm Announces Launch of Revolutionary First Aid Cream and Scar Treatment Combo
Thoughtfully crafted with powerful botanicals and cannabinoids that work to speed the healing process, and reduce pain, risk of infection and scar formation. 600mg CBD and 300mg CBG.
Tackle whatever stressors life throws your way with our delicious organic CBD gummies. Relax and unwind while sneaking in a delicious treat.
Rose Balm is the first all-natural CBD cream formulated to repair damaged skin and reduce scars.
The formula leans on CBD & CBG to reduce inflammation and relieve topical pain. The infused organic botanicals are anti-fungal, anti bacterial, promote cell turnover, and inhibit scar tissue formation.
Rosehips, Chamomile, Calendula, Plantain, Marshmallow Root, and Gotu Kola work with the cannabinoids to Speed Wound Healing, with Less Topical Pain, Less Risk of Infection, and Less Visible Scarring.
Stephanie Knecht, TheraBalm’s founder explains that the project took shape when her sister-in-law underwent numerous surgeries after a breast cancer diagnosis. Knecht describes the change in her relative as a steep decline in mental and physical condition. Scars and pain from surgical incisions chipped away at her mental health and self-esteem. The company not only offers a product to address the physical scars but provides resources and education on mental and physical healing.
Rose Balm is also successfully being used on injuries and inflammatory skin conditions like cuts, burns, poison ivy, bug bites, eczema, and dry chapped skin.
TheraBalm also carries a line of Premium Grade CBD & CBG Tinctures Of Varying Strengths and THC-free Gummies that can be used daily to give a boost to your health & wellness.
TheraBalm was founded on the premise of creating the highest quality CBD|CBG hemp products using all-natural, organic ingredients to support your overall health & well-being. For new users or experienced consumers that demand a better product, the online retailer offers a unique range of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG) items.
Experts believe the overall function of our body’s Endocannabinoid System is to create Homeostasis (Balance throughout the Brain & Body) which is what Cannabinoids (CBD, CBG) are designed to support by nature. The range of tinctures includes a 1000mg and a 2000mg full spectrum.
The products are carefully formulated, utilizing the whole plant when extracting the cannabinoids, and are expertly blended. Every batch is lab tested for quality, safety, and maximum potency and is posted on their website under each product description.
Tinctures offer greater control over potency levels and bioavailability than edibles and other counterparts. CBD|CBG (cannabinoids) have a cumulative effect regardless of daily servings, benefits are best seen when products are taken consistently as this will boost the body’s response to the cannabinoids.
TheraBalm delivers safe and effective tinctures for daily use. They may be able to assist users with focus, sleep issues, stress, inflammation, physical discomfort, skin irritation, mood, mental balance, homeostasis (balance throughout the brain & body), and more.
All products in the line use CBD|CBG which is hemp-derived from the nest organic Colorado-grown Phyto-cannabinoid enriched hemp. They specialize in whole plant full spectrum products as medical professionals believe this offers the most promising health & wellness benefits.
About TheraBalm
TheraBalm is a Connecticut-based manufacturer and distributor of CBD products including edibles, tinctures, and topicals.
The company’s commitment to education, science, and research is combined with a passion for helping consumers experience the health benefits of CBD. Putting customer desires over profitability when creating products using all-natural and organic ingredients and botanicals carefully crafted for the best results.
Their products are rigorously third-party lab tested by a nationally recognized lab to provide peace of mind that every product purchased is of the highest quality and safe to consume or apply topically.
Full panel lab testing goes beyond state requirements that include cannabinoid potency, terpenes prole, microbial bacteria (yeast, mold, salmonella), pesticides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Since there are no current FDA regulations on CBD products offering a third-party full panel lab test provides consumers with peace of mind for the product they are purchasing.
Every product is made in the U.S.A. All formulas are made in small batches ensuring the quality of their products. The hemp, herbs, and essential oils are environmentally friendly, cruelty-free, fair trade, non-GMO, and harvested sustainably, ethically preserving the land and the plants for years to come.
They do not contain pesticides, micro bacteria, preservatives, synthetic ingredients, parabens, toxic chemicals, butane, hexane, or any other harmful gasses.
More information is available at https://www.gettherabalm.com/. Alternatively, TheraBalm's founder, Stephanie Knecht can be reached at 1-203-794-6179 or hello@gettherabalm.com.
