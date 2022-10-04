Lutheran Social Services to Host First Color of Hope Gala

Inaugural Color of Hope Gala to be held at the Marriott Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, November 11

We are honored to serve as the honorary chairs for Lutheran Social Services' first fundraising gala and encourage the community to support our extensive social services throughout Southern California.” — Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) inaugural Color of Hope Gala will be held on November 11 at the Marriott at California State University Fullerton. Longtime supporters Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer are honorary chairs while performer Mark J. Thomas will serve as Master of Ceremonies.“We are truly honored to serve as the honorary chairs for Lutheran Social Services first fundraising gala and encourage the entire community to attend in support of our extensive social services throughout Southern California,” said Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer.Licensed in six counties, Lutheran Social Services provides local programs and case management, a food pantry, housing counseling, peer training programs and provides victim assistance to those who have experienced domestic or other forms of violence.The evening will begin with a champagne reception and silent auction at 5:00 p.m. followed gourmet dinner, program, live auction and a live musical performance by New City Parish Choir . Led by Music Minister Mark Coates, New City Parish is a collection of select choir members from eight churches in the metropolitan Los Angeles area. Special guest presenter is renowned motivational speaker, professional life-coach and LSSSC CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith along with others served by the nonprofit’s life-saving initiatives.General admission tickets are $125 (early sales); $50 virtual attendance and tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are available on a limited basis.The Fullerton Marriott at California State University is located at 2701 Nutwood Ave. in Fullerton and complimentary parking will be provided.For tickets or to learn more about Lutheran Social Services Southern California visit, www.lsssc.org or call (714) 685-1800 ext. 1213.About Lutheran Social Services of Southern CaliforniaFor 76 years, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with the Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, and US Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services. The history of LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs almost 200 caring and dedicated staff that deliver more than 30 programs across six counties. Ignited by faith, we live out God’s love by embracing, equipping and empowering vulnerable people in Southern California.

Five Reasons to Attend the 2022 Color of Hope Gala & Awards Celebration