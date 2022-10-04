MethodHub Launches Mexico Operations
MethodHub nearshore center at Guadalajara, Mexico
After UK and Australia, MethodHub launches Mexico Operations
MethodHub starts nearshore operations with center in Guadalajara, Mexico”GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MX, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub is glad to announce the launch of its Mexico operations. With significant expertise in Cloud, Data, Enterprise Services and Enterprise Asset Management Services coupled with a growing global footprint, MethodHub works with world leaders in BFSI, HealthCare, Hitech and Energy.
— Aho Bilam
Methodhub brings expertise in working with Fortune 5000 companies to Mexico as part of a strategy to build a global fulfillment and managed services organization which helps its customers scale faster, accomplish IT goals on time and within budget and be a transformative digital partner. A highly evolved fulfillment engine and local presence combined with global dispersed teams gives our customers the benefit of cost arbitrage, business continuity and cultural diversity- all key to business competitiveness.
“As a US-centric software services firm, we felt a nearshore delivery/support organization would help us serve our customers better, giving them options. Our strategy of being a logo-driven, multi-geo software services company and customer interest in nearshore options are the primary business drivers behind launching Mexico operations. This could be the start of our expansion further south into LATAM” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO.
“MethodHub’s global fulfillment model combined with immigration expertise would help us offer our customers cost-effective solutions in Mexico, and eventually, for the rest of LatAm” said Siva Pallapu, country head of MethodHub Mexico.
“Having a nearshore arrow in our quiver would be a key differentiator for customers asking for same time-zone services. MethodHub, with its Mexico launch becomes more of the global services company MNCs would like to do business with. Small enough to be nimble, big enough to be stable” said Rich Marino, Member of Board of Advisors
About MethodHub
MethodHub is a privately-held, $35Mn software services group which has business operations in US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, India, UK and now, Mexico. About 3 years old, MethodHub has a mature global delivery model, evolved fulfillment capability and a track record of working closely and successfully with Fortune 5000 companies on their IT initiatives.
Aho BIlam
MethodHub
+1 302-985-9393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn