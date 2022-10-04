Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,329 in the last 365 days.

MethodHub Launches Mexico Operations

MethodHub nearshore center at Guadalajara, Mexico

After UK and Australia, MethodHub launches Mexico Operations

MethodHub starts nearshore operations with center in Guadalajara, Mexico”
— Aho Bilam
GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MX, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub is glad to announce the launch of its Mexico operations. With significant expertise in Cloud, Data, Enterprise Services and Enterprise Asset Management Services coupled with a growing global footprint, MethodHub works with world leaders in BFSI, HealthCare, Hitech and Energy.

Methodhub brings expertise in working with Fortune 5000 companies to Mexico as part of a strategy to build a global fulfillment and managed services organization which helps its customers scale faster, accomplish IT goals on time and within budget and be a transformative digital partner. A highly evolved fulfillment engine and local presence combined with global dispersed teams gives our customers the benefit of cost arbitrage, business continuity and cultural diversity- all key to business competitiveness.

“As a US-centric software services firm, we felt a nearshore delivery/support organization would help us serve our customers better, giving them options. Our strategy of being a logo-driven, multi-geo software services company and customer interest in nearshore options are the primary business drivers behind launching Mexico operations. This could be the start of our expansion further south into LATAM” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO.

“MethodHub’s global fulfillment model combined with immigration expertise would help us offer our customers cost-effective solutions in Mexico, and eventually, for the rest of LatAm” said Siva Pallapu, country head of MethodHub Mexico.

“Having a nearshore arrow in our quiver would be a key differentiator for customers asking for same time-zone services. MethodHub, with its Mexico launch becomes more of the global services company MNCs would like to do business with. Small enough to be nimble, big enough to be stable” said Rich Marino, Member of Board of Advisors

About MethodHub

MethodHub is a privately-held, $35Mn software services group which has business operations in US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, India, UK and now, Mexico. About 3 years old, MethodHub has a mature global delivery model, evolved fulfillment capability and a track record of working closely and successfully with Fortune 5000 companies on their IT initiatives.

Aho BIlam
MethodHub
+1 302-985-9393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

MethodHub Launches Mexico Operations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.