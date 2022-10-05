Georgia Manufacturing Alliance to host Beau Groover, Business Coach and author, at October 11 Leadership Training
Beau Groover has worked with business leaders and corporations for more than 20 years, helping them to build strong company cultures
Founder of The Effective Syndicate, Groover has worked with manufacturing and distribution corporations to save millions of dollars and strengthen cultures.
Organizations win or lose based on the culture.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 11, Business Coach and author Beau Groover will be the featured speaker at Georgia Manufacturing Alliance’s Lessons in Leadership Training. Both emerging leaders and seasoned principals of operations-focused organizations are invited to learn how to cultivate a results-oriented corporate culture.
— Beau Groover
At this event, Groover will also debut his new book, “Building a Kick-Ass Culture: 20 Effective Steps.”
“This book is designed to give leaders at all levels specific help on how to better lead and engage their workforce to create a Kick-Ass Culture,” said Groover. “Organizations win or lose based on the culture. Or to quote Peter Drucker (one of the most widely-known and influential thinkers on management), ‘Culture eats Strategy for breakfast.’”
The book is written in conjunction with Groover’s own personal and business coach of 14 years, organizational psychologist Doc McIntyre, Ph.D. “During that time, we’ve come up with a recipe that we’ve seen win over and over again,” Groover said.
Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, added, “Attendees will walk away with actionable items that will benefit them personally and professionally.”
During the October 11 training session, Groover will address key issues, including:
1. Your view of Leadership might be part of the problem with Leadership.
2. What are the “Big 4” principles that winning cultures have in place?
3. Two critical action items that each attendee can take with them.
At the October Lessons in Leadership training session, each attendee will receive a signed copy of the book, and lunch is provided. Registration is required; visit www.georgiamanufacturingalliance.com, and select EVENTS. The training will be held October 11, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at:
The Davis Companies
3011 Sutton Gate Drive
Suite 310
Suwanee, GA. 30024-4475
About Beau Groover
Beau has been working with operations-focused organizations for almost 20 years, including The Coca-Cola Company, Nordson Corporation, and Westrock (formerly RockTenn). Just prior to launching The Effective Syndicate, Beau served as the Director of Lean Supply Chain at Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC. For over 13 years, he has worked with the Toyota Production System, learning how to apply Lean Methodologies in both Manufacturing and Transactional (office) environments. He has earned his Six Sigma Master Black Belt and is Lean certified by the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME).
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
