Emmy-Nominated Animator Sherene Strausberg Continues Cinematic Climate Change Festival Charge with Short "Cool For You"
Exec Produced by Stranger Things star Matthew Modine, "Cool For You" captivates, commanding a conversation with children about collective actionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few months, "Cool For You" has been fascinating film festivals around the globe, including the New Media Film Festival, Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival, Brooklyn Film Festival, Rochester International Children's Film Festival, Providence Children's Film Festival, and the Children's Film Festival Seattle to name a few.
“My short film, "Cool For You", is a passion project that came out of my time in lockdown during the pandemic. Based on the book of the same title, using all the illustrations from the book, it comes to life with animation, voiceover, music and sound effects. It explains global warming to very young children without scaring them and hopefully inspires the next generation of scientists, inventors and advocates to fight for our planet as temperatures rise and resources become scarcer. It became a family project when all the characters of the book were voiced by my husband, our three children and myself. As a former film composer, the music is based on a lullaby I wrote for my son when I was pregnant with him and used to play for him on earbuds to my belly.” – stated "Cool For You" Director / Animator Sherene Strausberg
UPCOMING FESTIVALS:
1- Tryon International Film Festival, screening on Saturday, Oct 8th at 1pm and available virtually from Oct 10-17th. Tryon, NC: https://triff2022.eventive.org/films/63139bf554c18c01de9e8e61
2 - Washington West Film Festival, screening on Saturday, Oct 15th, 12:30pm in McLean, VA: https://wwfilmfest.com/films/newtok/
3 - SOMA Film Festival: screening the weekend of Oct 22nd/23rd (time TBD), Maplewood, NJ: https://www.somafilmfestival.com/
4 - Chicago International Film Festival, screening virtually Nov 4 - 20th: https://facets.org/cicff
5 - ANIMAZE Montreal International Animation Film Festival, TBD: https://animazefestival.com/
6 - International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), screening virtually in India Nov 14- 28: https://www.myikff.com/
Iconic Actor Matthew Modine and producing partner Adam Rackoff have come on board to Executive Produce Award-winning designer Sherene Strausberg's directorial debut "Cool For You." The animated short film is based on the book of the same title that explains global warming to children. Incorporating different characters and families, animals and plants, children are introduced to CO2 and positive ways to improve our impact on the Earth.
View the "Cool For You" trailer here https://vimeo.com/87thstreetcreative/coolforyoutrailer
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recent nominations included Sherene Strausberg’s participation in ProPublica “The Secret IRS Files” video series which is competed for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction. The three videos by Strausberg, Nadia Sussman, Mauricio Rodríguez Pons, Almudena Toral, Kristyn Hume, Maya Eliahou, Chris Morran, and Joe Singer ran as part of a larger series that revealed a series of systemic inequities that allow America’s wealthiest citizens to pay little or nothing in federal taxes. To make complex financial concepts easy to understand — and the inequalities exacerbated by current tax policy impossible to ignore — the team created humorous but gut-punching videos that unpack some of the most outrageous techniques used by the ultrawealthy to avoid taxes. Sherene's illustration and animation skills can be seen in the second video of the series, "How the .001% Use Retirement Accounts as Tax-Free Piggy Banks", which was just awarded winner of the 2022 Digital Video Storytelling, Short Form, Small/Medium Newsroom by the Online Journalism Awards.
Matthew Modine has worked with many of the film industry's most respected directors, including Oliver Stone, Sir Alan Parker, Stanley Kubrick, Robert Altman, Alan J. Pakula, John Schlesinger, Tony Richardson, Robert Falls, Sir Peter Hall, Abel Ferrara, Spike Lee, Tom DiCillo, Mike Figgis, Jonathan Demme, John Sayles, and Christopher Nolan. A partial list of his films includes Birdy, Vision Quest, Full Metal Jacket, Married to the Mob, and Short Cuts. Recent projects include star turns in Redemption opposite Liam Neeson (2022), Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023), Hard Miles (2023), and Modine's much-anticipated return to the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things, Season 4 which reunited him with co-star Millie Bobby Brown.
Cinco Dedos Peliculas is a film, video, and multimedia production company founded by actor/filmmaker Matthew Modine and producer Adam Rackoff, a former Apple marketing executive, podcaster, and two-time Webby Award-winning filmmaker with over 35 credits to his name.
Based on the children's picture book "Cool for You" it explains the basic science of climate change and actions we can take to help. Climate change is an urgent problem. Super storms, floods, droughts, and fires- we are just getting a taste of the new normal without global collective action to stop greenhouse gas emissions. "Cool for You" features a story of uniting to learn about the Earth and to work to stop climate change.
FILM LINKS:
http://www.coolforyoufilm.com
Book Information: http://www.cbaillustration.com/cool-for-you
PROFESSIONAL LINKS
https://www.87thstreetcreative.com/https://www.instagram.com/sherenestrausberg/
https://vimeo.com/87thstreetcreative
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherene-strausberg-2322038
DIRECTOR'S BIO:
Emmy-nominated, award-winning designer SHERENE STRAUSBERG combines her experience in film, music, and sound engineering with graphic design and illustration to create animated videos for her clients at the company she founded, 87th Street Creative. Having won a national composition competition in high school, she was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Indiana University School of Music, where she completed two bachelor’s degrees in four years. In her first career as a film composer, film scores she wrote have been heard on AMC, Spike TV, and Netflix. As a graphic designer for Jewish National Fund, she won two awards from Graphic Design USA. Motion graphics returned Sherene to her true passion for how sound and moving images can immerse the viewer/listener. Combining this with her desire to work with clients who believe in sustainability and social justice, 87th Street Creative has worked with nonprofits and businesses that help make the world a better place.
