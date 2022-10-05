Scott Wicks joins VelocitySBA as Midwest Regional Sales Manager
I’m very excited to join the team at VelocitySBA. As one of the fastest growing SBA lenders in the country, they are very well positioned to help small businesses succeed.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VelocitySBA, a nationwide SBA lender, is pleased to announce the addition of Regional Sales Manager Scott Wicks, who will spearhead the creation of a new Midwest region based in Chicago, Illinois.
— Scott Wicks
Scott Wicks brings over three decades of SBA experience to the team, having previously served as Regional Sales Manager with Wells Fargo, VP of Commercial Lending at Wintrust Financial, and Senior Account Manager at GE Capital.
Scott is a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University with a Bachelors in Business Administration, and has since managed all aspects of commercial lending for businesses ranging from $1MM to $150MM in revenue in both bank and non-bank sectors. With over 30 years in the market, Scott has gained a deep understanding of lending markets and commercial real estate.
"I’m very excited to join the team at VelocitySBA,” says Scott. “As one of the fastest growing SBA lenders in the country, they are very well positioned to help small businesses succeed.”
“Scott Wicks is a great addition to our growing team,” says National Sales Manager Greg Fioresi. “As we expand into the midwest, Scott will help build an entirely new sales team in a market he knows very well. He will be integral to our next phase of growth.”
VelocitySBA plans to open a new hub in the greater Chicagoland area next year.
About VelocitySBA
VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Chris Lewinski
VelocitySBA
+1 909-942-9440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other