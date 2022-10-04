Optum Dental Arts Selected as Best Dentist in Tampa
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optum Dental Arts is pleased to announce that they have been selected as one of the best dentists in Tampa, Florida by Expertise.com.
Optum Dental Arts was recently awarded the honor of being named one of the best dentists in Tampa, Florida by Expertise.com. Dr. Roderick Davies and his experienced dental team at the North Tampa office are grateful to have been selected for this award and will continue to strive for excellence when providing optimal dental care for the patients of Carrollwood, North Tampa, Bexley, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Land O' Lakes areas. Their state-of-the-art facility, exceptional dental staff, relaxed atmosphere and professional services, are what make Optum Dental Arts the best-rated dentist in Tampa.
Optum Dental Arts, founded by Dr. Roderick Davies, is a family and veteran-owned dental practice that truly puts its patients first. The office is equipped with the latest technology in dentistry. From digital mouth scans, using iTero technology, to digital x-rays and digital check-ins, they have created an efficient, accurate and comfortable dental experience. As a member of the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry, Dr. Davies is always looking for opportunities to advance his clinical skills and better serve his patients.
“There are many dental practices in the Tampa area to choose from, but not all offer the same level of care as Optum Dental Arts. While you can receive a dental exam and cleaning almost anywhere, you will not always be treated with the same respect and compassion as at our office. We designed our office to be a relaxing atmosphere where people of all ages and with varying dental needs can receive excellent care for their smiles. Our team takes the time to get to know each patient and provide personalized care for every aspect of their visits.” says Dr. Davies.
Optum Dental Arts provides a wide variety of professional services including general dentistry, cosmetic services and restorative dental care complimented by a suite of sedation services. The team led by Dr. Davies has years of experience under their belt. From routine dental cleanings to implant repairs and replacements, patients will experience the confidence and competence of one of Tampa’s best dental teams. Optum Dental Arts provides efficient dental care through the latest dental technology available and offers their patients flexible appointment options to fit any schedule. Comfort is Optum Dental Arts top priority, so during each visit, patients are offered comfort amenities such as drinks, blankets, pillows, and warm scented towels to make patients more comfortable and stress-free.
Being veteran-owned, Optum Dental Arts offers a 10% discount to veterans and active duty military, and also hosts a free dentistry day for local veterans who are underserved in the Tampa community.
More about Optum Dental Arts
Other dental services that Optum Dental Arts offers include dental implants, all-on-four dental implants, implant restorations, smile makeovers, dentures and dental bridges, porcelain veneers, Invisalign® clear aligner orthodontics, dental bonding, cosmetic dentistry and dental crowns. Optum Dental Arts is a state-of-the-art facility where Tampa, Florida patients can receive excellent and personalized care for their smiles. Please call (813) 600-5256 or visit OptumDentalArts.com to learn more about why Optum Dental Arts is the best dental office in Tampa, Florida.
Dr. Roderick Davies
