Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,425 in the last 365 days.

Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is looking for members

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is looking for residents to apply to become a member of the council.

ACDD works with state leaders to achieve equality of opportunity for all citizens throughout Alabama.

Whether it is education, employment, housing, transportation, or community outreach, this council is striving to assist those with developmental disabilities.

Recently, Executive Director, Darryle Powell joined Michael Rinker on WDHN to discuss the council and current needs. Click HERE to watch the interview.

You just read:

Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is looking for members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.