Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is looking for members

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is looking for residents to apply to become a member of the council.

ACDD works with state leaders to achieve equality of opportunity for all citizens throughout Alabama.

Whether it is education, employment, housing, transportation, or community outreach, this council is striving to assist those with developmental disabilities.

Recently, Executive Director, Darryle Powell joined Michael Rinker on WDHN to discuss the council and current needs. Click HERE to watch the interview.