Comedy Night Fundraising Gala at Festival of Arts Grounds to Support Children’s Mental Health & Wellness

Headliner George Wang

Comedy Night Host and Comedian Frances DiLorinzo

Mark and Suzy Zigner with Piggie Bear at 2021 Comedy Night

George Wang Headlines Comedy Night at Laguna Beach Fundraiser Benefitting Extraordinary Lives Foundation

While this evening will bring a fun evening of light and laughter, it also sheds awareness and generates funding for our important children’s mental health and wellness programs.”
— Mara James
LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF) - a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness - will present its annual Comedy Night fundraiser on Wednesday, October 19 on the scenic Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach. This year’s featured comedians include headliner George Wang, Lowell Benjamin and comedian/host Frances Dilorinzo.

Over 200 guests are expected to attend the lively evening featuring silent auction, dinner, and comedy show. Headliner George Wang Jr is an actor, professional comedian and skate coach known for his Cruzzin with Laffter Comedy Show, Inside the Laughter and What's Up Fool? podcast. Lowell Benjamin is a professional comedian and cohost of “You Don’t Know Schiff” podcast and the quick-witted, creator of Dry Bar Comedy Special Frances Dilorinzo returns for the third year as fundraising host.

Extraordinary Lives Foundation founder and CEO Mara James says, “While this evening will bring a fun evening of light and laughter, it also sheds awareness and generates funding for our important children’s mental health and wellness programs.”

An estimated one in five children have a diagnosable mental health condition and funds from the Comedy Night will fund ELF’s Piggie Bear educational resources to increase children’s emotional development and their HUGS for Life Healing Center bridging the gap between mental health medical professionals and holistic healers.

The evening is cocktail attire and begins at 6:00 p.m. with social hour and silent auction followed by dinner, comedy show and live auction at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $225 and a limited number of tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Festival of Arts grounds are located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 and free valet parking will be available.

To register for the Comedy Night, visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/elfgala22-495ff0ea0f or for general information about ELF, visit https://www.elfempowers.org/.

About Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF)
Founded in 2015, ELF's mission is to improve children’s mental health and wellness and support families by providing awareness, educational tools, and resources. They encourage families to recognize symptoms, overcome the mental health stigma and reach out for help. Through prevention, early intervention and holistic treatment, they believe many of the major problems facing today’s youth can be transformed within a generation. The nonprofit organization extends healing tools to children in hospitals, foster care facilities, shelters, and military families and provides clinical resources and holistic healing to under-served children with mental health challenges.


Barbara J Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
+1 949-521-4962
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PA-bLxI74GM

