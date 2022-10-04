Space Force Association announces new awards program in military space operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is soliciting nominations for their new awards program. The program is designed to recognize the best of the best in military space operations and will be an annual event.
SFA is accepting both individual and team awards in the following categories:
INDIVIDUAL AWARD CATEGORIES
-Senior Officer of the Year
-Junior Officer of the Year
-Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
-Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
-Junior Enlisted of the Year
-Senior Civilian of the Year
-Mid-Tier Civilian of the Year
-Junior Civilian of the Year
TEAM AWARD CATEGORIES
-Space Operations Crew of the Year
-International Space Operations Crew of the Year
November 1, 2022 is the deadline for submitting nominations. For further information, please contact your Senior Enlisted Leader, workflow manager, or directorate of personnel for local guidance on suspenses and how to route nomination packages. Additional questions may be directed to awardsubmissions@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit https://ussfa.org.
