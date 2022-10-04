Holy Balls Healing Partners With Holy Balls All Naturals To Offer Their Customers Both CBD and CBD Free Options
The two companies are dedicated to offering herbal solutions to communities nationwide to combat inflammation on a daily basis.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holy Balls Healing and Holy Balls All Naturals are making the lives of everyday people easier by giving them awesome CBD-based and CBD-free products to help them reach new levels of relaxation. Offering a wide range of daily use bath and body products that packs the power of ancient remedies with a new age solution, the dual companies from the Holy Balls brand is making a real difference in the lives of their customers.
It all started when the founder of the Holy Balls brand was diagnosed with a chronic illness that made their life difficult. Despite trying several medications, they soon discovered they needed to take a holistic approach to personal care and well-being. This was when they encountered the power of cannabis, which has been used for the last 6,000 as a medical remedy for treating chronic conditions. This ultimately led to the foundation of Holy Balls Healing.
While the medical industry is often quick to prescribe a cocktail of medicine, Holy Balls Healing takes a more holistic approach to health by unlocking the wellness secret of CBD and CBG for our communities. They have been credited with introducing new standards for the entire industry, which has today become a revolutionary approach to self-care, improving both mental and physical health.
It has been a well-documented fact that over 760,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. This is why the company cautions its customers against the overuse of CBD products. The proper use of CBD products has proved especially helpful in fighting inflammation which is believed to be the leading cause behind 82% of diseases. After discovering the health benefits CBD showed surrounding inflammatory diseases, the company founders started to source premium quality, USA-grown hemp, and craft effective formulations to improve the community’s mental and physical health.
And now, Holy Balls is set to launch its new website this fall, which has been created to provide an all-natural product line for those who want the herbal benefits of all-natural products without cannabidiol. This will enable the company to dive into a new skincare line and allow customers to choose between CBD and CBD-free all-natural products for everyday use.
