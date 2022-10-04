Submit Release
Wayfair Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Wayfair Inc. W, one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the opening of the market on November 3, 2022.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3C1I0xq. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3e4MtY7. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair
Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

  • Wayfair: Everything home – for a space that's all you.
  • Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.
  • AllModern: All of modern, made simple.
  • Birch Lane: A fresh take on the classics.
  • Perigold: An undiscovered world of luxury design.
  • Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12.6 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 18,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005276/en/

