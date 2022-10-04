iSpecimen Launches Marketplace Onsite Program to Optimize Biospecimen Procurement Process for Sample Providers

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today launched its new Marketplace Onsite program to offer additional support to the Company's biospecimen provider partners. The program embeds a coordinator at select partner sites to facilitate fulfillment of incoming sample and data requests from the proprietary iSpecimen Marketplace® platform. With this extra layer of support, iSpecimen and its partners will be able to expand and streamline access to biospecimens for research.



The Marketplace Onsite coordinator will field all requests and submit proposals on behalf of the provider, streamlining sample-related management and reducing strain on existing staff and product pipelines. The Marketplace Onsite program will also help with building and contracting with a network of researchers, providing remuneration for biospecimens and data, offering IT assistance for data management needs and covering the expenses of the iSpecimen Onsite employee.

"The Marketplace Onsite program is the first of many internal initiatives focused on addressing our supplier constraints, which will allow us to grow our revenue further," said Tracy Curley, interim CEO, iSpecimen. "This initiative aims to further support and expand our provider network while increasing access to biospecimens that are in high-demand or traditionally harder to find. We remain steadfast in our mission to connect scientists with healthcare providers that have access to patients and biospecimens needed for key medical advancements."

About iSpecimen Marketplace

The iSpecimen Marketplace is a novel technology platform that connects life sciences researchers who need biospecimens for their research with patients and healthcare organizations that can provide these samples. The Marketplace specifically addresses procurement inefficiencies that have traditionally forced researchers to limit the scope of their work due to the shortage of quality biospecimens. Researchers can search for biospecimens based on demographic traits, medical conditions, procedures, blood type, country of collection and much more.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen ISPC offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

