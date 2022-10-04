“Let’s Get Blunt About Our Boobs”
Cancer, Cannabis, CommunityTRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curaleaf announced in June, that From the Block to the Boardroom was the New Jersey recipient of the B Noble product partnership program. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fab-5-freddy-and-curaleaf-expand-b-noble-cannabis-brand-to-new-jersey-301575488.html
“From the Block to the Boardroom is honored to partner with Curaleaf as its recipient of proceeds from B NOBLE products in New Jersey. This partnership aligns with our mission of social equity for those who have been negatively impacted by the War on Drugs," said Tracey Syphax, Founder and CEO of From the Block to the Boardroom. "We are committed to ensure those in New Jersey are aware of industry opportunities through community education, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. As a formerly incarcerated individual, I understand the barriers and challenges that face impacted communities. I also understand the stigma associated with Cannabis use. It has been proven to be an alternate medicinal treatment for a myriad of health issues, Breast Cancer being one of them. As such it is the goal of FTB2TB to break down barriers and create pathways for education, access and engagement.”
In conjunction with this partnership, FTB2TB is hosting a first of it’s kind, educational event “Let’s Get Blunt About Our Boobs: Cancer, Cannabis, Community”
Women Grow’s Gia Moron will moderate a Fireside Chat with Breast Cancer Survivors and a panel that will include John Harmon (AACCNJ), Tahir Johnson (Marijuana Policy Project), Kebra Smith - Bolden (Founder of CannaHealth) and Raquel Romans-Henry (Salvation and Social Justice).
Topics discussed, will range from the health benefits of Cannabis, its economic value to the City of Trenton and how legalization of it addresses social equity issues. “The legalization of cannabis offers the creation of local jobs, increases in tax revenue, an improvement in community health outcomes, and the incarceration of fewer people. In the case of cancer patients and survivors alike, bioactive benefits of cannabis offer tremendous potential in addressing nausea, depression, sleep disorders, and pain. I’m proud to have sponsored legislation, as an Assemblyman representing Trenton in the New Jersey State Legislature, to create a state medical marijuana program; as Mayor, I’ve been a strong advocate of cannabis, so that the Capital City can realize the positive economic, health, and social impact of adult-use recreational marijuana.” – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora
The Trenton Health Team will be on site to administer breast exams for those who qualify and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield will have a representative onsite with information and giveaways.
The event is being held at the Trenton War Memorial Boardroom and is free to the public. Attendees must go to Eventbrite to register.
