“Let’s Get Blunt About Our Boobs”

Cancer, Cannabis, Community

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curaleaf announced in June, that From the Block to the Boardroom was the New Jersey recipient of the B Noble product partnership program. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fab-5-freddy-and-curaleaf-expand-b-noble-cannabis-brand-to-new-jersey-301575488.html

“From the Block to the Boardroom is honored to partner with Curaleaf as its recipient of proceeds from B NOBLE products in New Jersey. This partnership aligns with our mission of social equity for those who have been negatively impacted by the War on Drugs," said Tracey Syphax, Founder and CEO of From the Block to the Boardroom. "We are committed to ensure those in New Jersey are aware of industry opportunities through community education, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. As a formerly incarcerated individual, I understand the barriers and challenges that face impacted communities. I also understand the stigma associated with Cannabis use. It has been proven to be an alternate medicinal treatment for a myriad of health issues, Breast Cancer being one of them. As such it is the goal of FTB2TB to break down barriers and create pathways for education, access and engagement.”

In conjunction with this partnership, FTB2TB is hosting a first of it’s kind, educational event “Let’s Get Blunt About Our Boobs: Cancer, Cannabis, Community”

Women Grow’s Gia Moron will moderate a Fireside Chat with Breast Cancer Survivors and a panel that will include John Harmon (AACCNJ), Tahir Johnson (Marijuana Policy Project), Kebra Smith - Bolden (Founder of CannaHealth) and Raquel Romans-Henry (Salvation and Social Justice).

Topics discussed, will range from the health benefits of Cannabis, its economic value to the City of Trenton and how legalization of it addresses social equity issues. “The legalization of cannabis offers the creation of local jobs, increases in tax revenue, an improvement in community health outcomes, and the incarceration of fewer people. In the case of cancer patients and survivors alike, bioactive benefits of cannabis offer tremendous potential in addressing nausea, depression, sleep disorders, and pain. I’m proud to have sponsored legislation, as an Assemblyman representing Trenton in the New Jersey State Legislature, to create a state medical marijuana program; as Mayor, I’ve been a strong advocate of cannabis, so that the Capital City can realize the positive economic, health, and social impact of adult-use recreational marijuana.” – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora

The Trenton Health Team will be on site to administer breast exams for those who qualify and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield will have a representative onsite with information and giveaways.

The event is being held at the Trenton War Memorial Boardroom and is free to the public. Attendees must go to Eventbrite to register.

www.traceysyphax.com

Cheri Syphax
Phax Marketing Solutions
+1 510-541-7736
email us here

You just read:

“Let’s Get Blunt About Our Boobs”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cheri Syphax
Phax Marketing Solutions
+1 510-541-7736
Company/Organization
Phax Marketing Solutions
667 Dr. Martin L. King Blvd
Trenton, New Jersey, 08618
United States
+1 510-541-7736
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Tracey Syphax is President and Chief Executive Officer of Phax Group, LLC, a real estate development company. He is the author of the award-winning Memoir, “From the Block to the Boardroom.” In December of 2017 Mr. Syphax was pardoned by Former Governor Chris Christie-NJ for a 27-year old conviction for drug possession and possession with intent to distribute. Tracey has spent 25 years in business as a strong advocate for ending mass incarceration through the use of proper re-entry tools coupled with the goal of visualizing entrepreneurship as a viable employment option for returning citizens. In 2017, for the second consecutive year, he was named as one of the Twenty-Five Most Influential African Americans in New Jersey by the South Jersey Journal. He made history in 2011 as the first African American to be awarded “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce.

http://www.traceysyphax.com

More From This Author
“Let’s Get Blunt About Our Boobs”
Love Found, Love Lost - Tonight on ABC 20/20 with Robin Roberts "24 Months That Changed The World"
From Negotiating Drug Deals on the Street to Negotiating Equity and Inclusion in the Cannabis Industry
View All Stories From This Author