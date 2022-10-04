Submit Release
CROATIAN MIRELA KARDAŠEVIĆ BREAKS WORLD RECORD IN CNF FREEDIVING DISCIPLINE

Croatian Mirela Kardašević become the only woman in the world holding world records in both pool and depth freediving

CROATIAN MIRELA KARDAŠEVIĆ BREAKS WORLD RECORD IN CNF FREEDIVING DISCIPLINE

Croatian Mirela Kardašević set a new world record at the World Cup competition in Kaş, Turkey, in the CNF (constant weight without fins) freediving discipline with a 75-metre dive, becoming the first woman ever to win a gold and set a new world record at both depth and pool world championships.

“This is my first freediving depth world record so I’m very proud of it. I am proud to say that I am the only person in Croatia holding the world record in both depth and pool freediving and the only woman in the world holding world records in both pool and depth freediving,” Kardašević said.

At the Free Diving Indoor World Championship that took place in Belgrade in June, Kardašević set two new world records. In the DYNB (Dynamic With Bifins) discipline she won a gold and set a new record by swimming a distance of 250 metres, while in the DYN (Dynamic with Fins) event she covered a distance of 275 metres, winning another gold and setting another world record.

She has won 11 medals at freediving world championships, of which four are gold, four silver and three bronze. She also holds two bronze medals, won at European championships.

CROATIAN MIRELA KARDAŠEVIĆ BREAKS WORLD RECORD IN CNF FREEDIVING DISCIPLINE

