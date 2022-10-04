In-Memory Analytics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 26% Rate

In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the in-memory analytics market is expected to grow from $2.95 billion in 2021 to $3.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.50%. As per TBRC’s in-memory analytics market research the market size is expected to grow to $9.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.57%. The growing volume of data is expected to drive the growth of the in-memory analytics market.

Key Trends In The In-Memory Analytics Market

Technological advancement is a growing trend that is gaining key popularity in the in-memory analytics market. The companies operating in the in-memory analytics market are developing advanced technologies, which will help in reducing the time for operation and complexity of the data by providing an enhanced product to its clients.

Overview Of The In-Memory Analytics Market

The in-memory analytics global market consists of sales of in-memory analytics solution and services by entities (organization, partnership, sole-traders) that refers to a process to querying data when it resides in the computer's random-access memory (RAM), as opposed to querying the data that is stored on physical disks. This results in shortened query response times, allowing analytic applications and business intelligence (BI) to support faster business decisions. In-memory analytics helps in increasing overall speed of a BI system and allows business-intelligence users with faster answers compared to traditional disk-based business intelligence, particularly for queries that take a long time to process in a large database.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Service

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and medium Enterprises (SME’s)

• By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud-Based

• By Geography: The global in-memory analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, IBM Corporation, ActiveViam, Kognitio, MicroStrategy Incorporated, ADVIZOR Solutions, EXASOL, SnappyData, Teradata Corporation, and Giga Spaces Technologies Inc.

In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of in-memory analytics market.

