Global Biosurfactants Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2022”, the biosurfactants market size is expected to grow from $3.82 billion in 2021 to $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. The biosurfactants market is expected to reach $5.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.11%. According to the biosurfactants market data, the increasing demand for personal care industries across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Technological development is one of the key biosurfactants global market trends gaining popularity. The companies operating in the biosurfactants sector are investing in the development of new biosurfactants to meet the technical demands from different end-use industries across the globe. For instance, in March 2022, Evonik Industries, a Germany-based manufacturer of speciality chemicals launched Rewoferm RL 100 Biosurfactant, to meet the growing demand for low-emission and low-impact cleaning products. Rewoferm RL 100 Biosurfactant is manufactured from locally-sourced feedstocks and offers effective cleaning performance.

The biosurfactants global market consists of sales of biosurfactants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a diverse group of molecules, which consists of a polar head (hydrophilic) and a non-polar tail (hydrophobic). They are produced by various microorganisms, which include Acinetobacter sp., Bacillus sp, Candida antartica, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They can be used to replace synthetic surfactants in a variety of industrial processes, including lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilising dispersions, foaming, and preventing foaming, as well as in the food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries, and organic bioremediation.

• By Product Type: Glycolipid, Phospholipids, Surfactin, Lichenysin, Polymeric Bio-surfactants, Other Product Types

• By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global biosurfactants market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGAE Technologies, Croda International plc, Evonik, GlycoSurf, Jeneil, Kemin Industries Inc., Lion Corporation, TensioGreen, Biotensidon, Holiferm, Rhamnolipid, Saraya, Stepan Company, Victex, and Dispersa.

Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of biosurfactants market.

