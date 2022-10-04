Filter Warehouse USA Launches UltraPURE 16x25x4 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter
With the ability to effectively filter a host common household air pollutant, the filters are ideal for creating healthy and clean air at home.FAIRLESS HILLS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filter Warehouse USA, a company that produces high-efficiency HVAC filters, has recently launched their UltraPURE 16x25x4 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter, made from superior quality, synthetic media that effectively captures allergens, dust mites, spores, pollen, dust, and pet dander in the 1-10 micron range. The company is a leading manufacturer of top-quality, peated HVAC air filters of different grades, and with this launch, it aims to increase the quality of air at home for customers.
Available in a pack of 6 units, the UltraPURE 16x25x4 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter offers multiple beneficial features. The MERV 11 filter has an efficiency of 85% or higher for particles between the sizes of 0.3 and 10 microns, and between 65% to 79% for smaller particles. Due to its ability to filter pet dander and odor, the Bucks County air filter is perfect for use in homes with pets, and is more or less comparable to an ultra-allergen type filter.
Another feature that makes the filter ideal for home use is its thickness. Filters beyond a certain level of thickness offer high filter efficiency, but hinder airflow. In the long term, this can impact the performance and efficiency of the HVAC system. MERV 11 filters have thickness that lets air flow through smoothly without sacrificing filtration efficiency. The UltraPURE 16x25x4 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter is also pleated, and pleated air filters offer a much higher level of filtration efficiency than standard filters.
Filter Warehouse USA recommends changing the filter every six months to prevent over clogging and degrade the quality of air. At the same time, it can also hinder airflow straining the HVAC system.
With an easy installation process, the UltraPURE 16x25x4 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter can bring a big improvement on indoor air quality at home.
During the launch, the company’s founder and current president said, “We are dedicated to delivering only the most reliable and efficient filters. In doing so, we follow a robust methodology of production that focuses on quality, efficiency, and reliability. FilterwarehouseUSA is committed to the satisfaction of our customers, and we work hard to bring you top quality products at the lowest prices. Our filters have a high level of efficiency enabling them to eliminate a wide range of air pollutants of varying sizes from circulated indoor air ”
About Filter Warehouse USA: Filter Warehouse USA is a leading company in the HVAC industry that produces a wide range of premium quality HVAC filters.
