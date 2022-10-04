Global Veterinary Software Market Growth Trajectory

Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary software market size is expected to grow from $0.81 billion in 2021 to $0.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60%. The global veterinary software market share is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.44%. According to the veterinary software market research, the surge in spending on animal health is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Software Market

Technological advancements are key veterinary software market trends gaining popularity. The companies operating in the veterinary software market are focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to increase the operational capabilities of entities operating in the veterinary care sector. For instance, in January 2022, Covetrus Inc, a US-based provider of animal health products and related services, launched Covetrus Pulse, an innovative cloud-based veterinary operating system. Covetrus Pulse creates, renews, and approves the prescriptions, personalizes dashboards, customizes with preferred third-party apps, and communicates with co-workers and clients through a central operating system. All of this information is stored in the cloud through which data can be retrieved as and when required.

Overview Of The Veterinary Software Market

The veterinary software market consists of sales of veterinary software solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software tools designed to assist veterinary practices, pet care clinics, specialists and independent practices, in managing their day-to-day operations. These software’s feature basic tools such as electronic medical records, staff management, appointment scheduling, schedule coordination and others. This software also reduces paperwork and offers more convenience and insights from historic data to manage the veterinary business.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Veterinary Practice Management Software, Veterinary Imaging Software, Other Product Types

• By Type: Integrated Software, Stand-Alone Software

• By Practice Type: Exclusive Small Animal Practices, Mixed Animal Practices, Exclusive Large Animal Practices

• By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud/Web-based

• By End User: Hospitals/Clinics, Reference Laboratories

• By Geography: The global veterinary software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Animal Intelligence Software, Inc, Carestream Health, Inc, Clientrax, Ezyvet Ltd, Finnish Net Solutions Oy, Firmcloud Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc, Hippo Manager Software Inc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, OR Technology, Patterson Companies Inc, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Vetter Software, Inc, Via Information System, VetZ Limited, Covetrus, Inc, Vetspire — Fgspire, Inc, MWI Animal Health, Petabyte Technology, and Three Plus Group Oy.

Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of veterinary software market. The market report analyzes veterinary software market size, veterinary software market growth drivers, veterinary software global market segments, veterinary software global market major players, veterinary software global market growth across geographies, and veterinary software global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

