A Second Life Began for Gillian Firth as She Shares Her Experience Through Her Book “Gillian Mk2”
EINPresswire.com/ -- In this world of ups and downs, none of us know. Humankind is racing so fast, it is sometimes difficult to pause, appreciate the true purpose of life. Gillian Firth experienced a near-death situation and luckily survived, but it dictates a new existence and nobody knew what would happen… She wrote an inspirational book about her life – ‘Gillian Mk2.’ When her existence filled with sunshine, parties and good times came to an end, the author stopped taking life for granted. A near-fatal car crash left her comatose for six weeks; Gillian doesn't know what happened on that night and never will. Gillian Mk2 chronicles her feisty determination to regain independence in a society where she was invisible. We followed her trek for the first four years. From hospitals, doctors, and nurses onto more hospitals, and specialists, Gillian Firth is blessed, and clearly her family adores her, she lives to tell the tale and does so with blunt honesty. Due to people’s positive reviews, comments and feedback on her first book, Gillian was motivated and spurred to write a second book. This author will surely be remembered for her flippant, but serious, heart-rending yet hilarious, kick in the teeth… it is what it is, is what it is...
About the Author
Gillian Firth is an award winning, and inspirational author in this generation. She was featured in both local and national news Daily Express (2002) and, Write Lines in Print (Best Seller), Local Newspapers Selby, Goole, York et al. She already published and promoted books on Amazon and Author House (2014). Also, she had radio and TV interviews with the fabulous Dr. Angela Chester, with the wonderful Kate Delaney and lastly, with smooth Suzanne Lynn: for her books Typically Gillian and Gillian MK2 which are available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l0hpFVeBAQ&t=9s). If you are interested in her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08SHCCVCT/.
Luna Harrington
"Gillian MK2 & Typically Gillian" by Gillian Firth