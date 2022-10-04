Text Analytics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Text Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Text Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Text Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the text analytics market is expected to grow from $6.79 billion in 2021 to $8.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.93%. As per TBRC’s text analytics market research the market size is expected to reach $16.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.09%. The growing demand for social media analytics is contributing to the growth of the text analytics market.

Key Trends In The Text Analytics Market

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the text analytics market. The companies operating in the text analytics market are focusing on developing innovative and advanced solutions to meet the specific demand from niche customer sectors across the globe.

Overview Of The Text Analytics Market

The text analytics market consists of sales of text analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software or tools, which help in automatically converting vast amounts of unstructured text into quantitative data to identify insights, trends, and patterns. These software or tools will enable businesses, governments, researchers, and media to exploit the enormous content at their disposal for making crucial decisions. Text analytics utilizes a variety of techniques such as sentiment analysis, topic modelling, named entity recognition, term frequency, and event extraction.

Text Analytics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and medium Enterprises (SME’s)

• By Geography: The global text analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Lexalytics Inc, Luminoso Technologies Inc, Clarabridge Inc, Micro Focus International PLC, OpenText Corporation, RapidMiner Inc, Infegy Inc, Medallia Inc, Megaputer Intelligence, Inc, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc, Bitext Innovations SL, Basis Technology, MeaningCloud LLC, KNIME.com AG, Averbis, bizAmica Software, Attivio, Kingland Systems, Capgemini, NICE, Verint Systems, Inc, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Text Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of text analytics market. The market report gives text analytics market analysis, text analytics global market size, text analytics global market growth drivers, text analytics global market share, text analytics global market segments, text analytics market major players, text analytics market growth across geographies, text analytics market trends and text analytics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



