Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global unsaturated polyester resins market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2027.

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is a composite material consisting of glass-fiber reinforced plastics and a matrix incorporated with resins. It offers high tensile binding and impact strength along with an enhanced ability to withstand heat and corrosion. Unsaturated polyester resins are prominently used to manufacture composite materials, wood paints, laminated panels, coatings, coloring pastes, and sanitary wares.

Market Trends:

The expanding construction sector and the growing number of infrastructural projects are primarily augmenting the market for UPR. Moreover, the rising demand for high tensile and lightweight materials for manufacturing automotive parts with better fuel efficiency is also proliferating the market growth. Additionally, the increasing application of unsaturated polyester resins as a raw material for producing tanks, pipes, sports equipment, ducts, etc., is further augmenting the product demand. In the coming years, the growing adoption of UPR in electronic equipment, such as substation devices, printed wiring boards, microwaves, etc., will continue to propel the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AOC LLC

Ashland LLC

BASF SE

CCP Composites Ltd

E. I. Du Pont

Allnex Resins Australia Pty Ltd

Polynt Composites USA Inc.

Reichhold Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Upc Technology Corporation, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Orthophthalic Resin

Isophthalic Resin

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Building and Construction

Automotive

Marine

Pipes, Ducts and Tanks

Wind Energy

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid Form

Powder Form

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

