(Video) Iran’s uprising enters 18th day following heavy crackdown of Sharif University

PARIS, FRANCE, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iranian people resumed their anti-regime uprisings on Monday, following a day of intense protests and a heavy crackdown on Sunday.Monday marked the 18th consecutive day of protest rallies that have expanded to 170 cities and all 31 provinces across the country.According to reports gathered by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , the regime has so far killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others.On Monday, students resumed their protests in several cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Zanjan, Semnan, Urmia, Qom, Mashhad, and Birjand.On Sunday, various cities of Iran saw college students protesting in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide uprising against the mullahs’ regime.The main site of these protests was Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology where students were protesting during the day and regime security forces surrounded the campus by nightfall.This campus was surrounded by the regime’s security forces to prevent the students from joining the street protests spreading in various parts of the capital.Security forces shot pellet rounds into the crowds of Sharif University students who were attempting to leave the campus grounds.Many were also arrested and transferred to Evin Prison, according to reports. The students, however, stood their ground and showed brave resistance despite the regime’s heavy crackdown measures. But despite the crackdown, students resumed their protests across Iran on Monday.On Monday, schoolchildren in several Iranian cities also joined the protests. In Shiraz, the students of a primary school were chanting, “Mullahs get lost!” Schoolgirls were chanting, “Death to the dictator!”At the same time, business owners in several cities went on strike to protest the regime’s brutal crackdown on protests.In Tehran, people gathered in Punak district and resumed their anti-regime rallies despite strict security measures.On Monday, schoolchildren and high school students joined nationwide protests in support of university students and all the people who are demanding regime change. Schoolgirls were chanting, “Khamenei will be overthrown.”In Karaj, high school students were chanting, “We will take back Iran!” And in Gohardasht, schoolgirls confronted a regime official and forced him to leave the school while shouting, “Shame on you!” In Karaj, high school students were chanting, “Mullahs get lost!”At the same time, protests continued at several universities across Iran. In Mashhad, the students of Mashhad’s Sajjad University of Technology were chanting, “They killed the students of Sharif University, and they claim they didn’t kill Mahsa!”In Urmia, the students of Urmia University were chanting, “Jailed students must be released!”The students of Kashan University were chanting, “Sharif University is drenched in blood! Where is your pride!”Protests continued in several cities at night. On Sunday night people from various parts of Tehran began rallying outside the gates of Sharif University demanding authorities release the arrested students and allow those trapped inside to leave.Members of the regime's anti-riot units and plainclothes agents were deployed to prevent the growing crowd from nearing the university gates.Protesters outside the university were chanting slogans against the regime and "Release the students!" in their support of the college students. Regime security forces responded by opening fire on this crowd and using tear gas.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi called on locals in Tehran to "rush to the aid of students at the Sharif University of Technology," adding "the students' uprising has terrified the clerical regime. Solidarity is the key to defeating their scheme.”She praised the Iranian people’s ongoing uprising and hailed the expanding protest rallies by college students across the country.“The beginning of strikes, protests in high schools, and uprisings in Zahedan, in addition to Iran Protests in Kurdistan, the north, and the south, indicate the Iranian people’s firm resolve to turn the dark page of the mullahs’ rule and begin a free and bright era in Iran,” she added.These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.Amini was severely beaten by the security forces. She was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries afterward.Amini died on Friday, September 16. Shortly after, protests broke out in several cities, including Tehran and Saqqez. The protests have continued and expanded since.On Sunday reports showed protests in various parts of Tehran as locals took to the streets and began establishing roadblocks. Brave youths were seen clashing with regime security forces in the capital’s Shariati district while chanting “Death to the dictator!”Members of the regime’s anti-riot units and plainclothes agents continued to use pellet guns and tear gas to disperse the growing crowds. People in large numbers were also protesting in Tehran’s Teymouri district where they also blocked roads as their demonstration continued into the night.Protests were also reported in Tehran’s Valiasr district, Pirouzi Boulevard, and many other areas as locals said protesters were seen in continuous hit-and-run clashes with the regime’s security forces.In Isfahan, people in the districts of Zeynabieh and Jough-abad established roadblocks with fires as they continued their demonstrations against the regime. Security forces kept their distance and refused to enter these restive areas.In Zahedan, activists are continuing to provide ongoing protests and clashes between protesters and regime security forces.

