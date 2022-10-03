Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan arrives in Hungary

UZBEKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse arrived on an official visit to Budapest.

At the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport, the state flags of Uzbekistan and Hungary were hoisted to meet the President of Uzbekistan, and a guard of honor was lined up.

The Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy and other officials met the leader of Uzbekistan.

The main events of the summit are scheduled for tomorrow, October 4. A meeting will be held with the President of Hungary Katalin Novák. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold talks in a contracted and expanded format. A solid package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed.

The program of the visit of the President of Uzbekistan also provides for a roundtable discussion with the heads of leading companies and financial structures of Hungary.

Source: UzA

