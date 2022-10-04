The Wave International Is Opening The Premier Mental And Behavioral Health Facility For Men in the Country, in Edgewater

Grand Opening: October 7th, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

The WAVE International announced the opening of The Wave of Edgewater - the premier mental and behavioral health facility for men in the country - on August 3rd, 2022. The Grand Opening will be held at the treatment center on October 7th, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Join on October 7th to meet The Wave’s CEO and clinical team, receive free Reiki sessions, refreshments, tours of the facility and presentations on their programs.

The brand-new facility aims to provide a safe space not just for men living in this area, but from all over the world. The Wave of Edgewater has gathered years of mental health care experience into a fascinating Zen-inspired environment, where men can benefit from both physical and psychosocial care. Because The Wave doesn’t believe that healing can happen in a cold hospital-like setting, they opened The Wave of Edgewater, a private male-only facility for treating and healing mental and behavioral health challenges.

The Wave of Edgewater's mission is to provide individualized long-term inpatient and outpatient programs for men suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, mood and personality disorders, and many other mental and behavioral health challenges. The facility focuses on mind, body, spirit, and environment, treating each individual as a whole complex being - to help uncover all the underlying issues driving unwanted behaviors. "Through our innovative therapies and support services, we will positively impact the community by providing world-class mental and behavioral healthcare," said Ashlee Bryant, the Chief Operating Officer of The Wave International.

"Your unwanted behaviors concern your friends, family, co-workers, and others. However, we understand that YOU are suffering, and what YOU need is real relief from the painful feelings that caused the unwanted behaviors in the first place. That's what makes us different. It's why we can help," said Chris Fox, the CEO of The WAVE International. Clients will participate in individual and group therapies, outdoor adventure therapy, trust activities, problem-solving initiatives, and holistic healing methods such as breathwork and art therapy as part of the therapeutic plan. The facility itself is a tropical retreat, where clients can take advantage of the fitness center and beach across the street where they can participate in water sports, fishing, kayaking and an array of other outdoor activities.

The WAVE International revolutionized mental health in the US by getting rid of the cold hospital-like setting that seemed to be the norm and replacing it with a vacation-like environment where men can not only make peace with their minds, but can also relax, rejuvenate and take care of themselves on all levels. To this day, The WAVE has helped thousands of women worldwide live healthier and happier lives and is now on a mission to do the same for men. The company’s diverse workforce is dedicated to giving the best services on Earth and leaving the world better than they found it.

