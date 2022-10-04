Global Organic Personal Care And Cosmetic Products Market Increasing Demand and surpass $55,729 mn by the end of 2028
The global organic personal care products market size was valued at $35,492 million in 2021 and is expected to grow with a high CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast
North America swipes the largest share in the global organic personal care products market due to the high demand for female products from the consumers in the region”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic personal care products market is anticipated to register a higher than ever global market share during the projection period. A rise in the number of local manufacturers offering quality organic personal care products is expected to propel the global market. A significant number of domestic and international players are added to the global market with every passing year. This is expected to assist in global market growth. Change in customer preference for more organic products which are free from chemical ingredients is anticipated to become a major global market growth driver during the projection period. Some of the significant players in the global organic personal care products market include Yves Rocher, Natural Products Group, Inc., L'Occitane en Provence, Amway Corporation, Natura & Co, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., L'Oréal S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever PLC, Revlon, Inc., and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
— Zion Market Research
Organic products have zero to negligible harmful effects on the human body because their core components are completely natural. This encourages the end customers to try newer organic products without hesitancy and is expected to become a major contributing factor to the global market growth. Easy availability of raw materials and relatively lesser production cost are major growth driving factors in the global market. Access to alternative products is expected to restrain global market growth. However, demand for premium organic personal care products is likely to create several lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. The global organic personal care products market is expected to face challenges because of government regulations in the cosmetic sector. The global organic personal care products market was valued at $35,492 million in 2021 and is likely to surpass $55,729 million by the end of 2028. The Market Size is expected to grow with a high CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market report offers detailed insights into the market dynamics. The report is an in-depth study of leading growth factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global market.
Organic Personal Care Products Market: Regional Landscape Analysis
North America holds the largest Market share.
North America swipes the largest share in the global organic personal care products market due to the high demand for female products from consumers in the region. Additionally, the presence of prominent market leaders in the region will further drive the growth of the regional market.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the growing disposable income of the people in the region. Also, the growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of organic products will further contribute to the growth of the regional market.
Recent Developments
1- Beiersdorf introduced O.W.N – its new brand in March 2021. It is prepared especially for individualized skincare requirements by incorporating naturally derived ingredients.
2- Croda acquired France-based Alban Muller International in March 2021 to proliferate its active, natural, and cosmetic ingredients portfolio.
Global Organic Personal Care Products Market: Overview
Personal care products are the stuff used by consumers in maintaining personal hygiene, personal grooming, or beautification purposes. The global organic personal care product broadly covers various products associated with deodorant, lip care, skincare, haircare, bath & shower, antiperspirant, oral care, and men's grooming. Organic products are extracted from natural resources and are manufactured with safe ingredients which do not cause harm to the skin.
Organic Personal Care Products Market: Opportunities
1- High demand for premium products is likely to create several lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.
2- The growing disposable income of people is the major reason behind the grand success of the cosmetic sector. Consumers are willing to pay high prices for premium products, which in turn is likely to open new avenues in the global organic personal care products market.
Organic Personal Care Products Market: Challenges
1- Government regulations on the cosmetic sector are a huge challenge in the global market.
2- The government has imposed several restrictions on the usage of certain ingredients in cosmetic products, which has emerged as a huge challenge in the global market.
Organic Personal Care Products Market: Segmentation
The global organic personal care products market can be segmented into product, consumer, distribution channels, and region.
By product, the market can be segmented into makeup, oral care, hair care, skin care, and others.
By consumers, the market can be segmented into women and men.
By distribution channels, the market can be segmented into online sales, brand outlets, drug stores, department stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.
Organic Personal Care Products Market: Restraints
1- Easy availability of alternatives is likely to restrain the growth of the global market.
2- There are a large number of alternative products present in the market, which is likely to limit the growth opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the supply chain logistics of such market products are very strong, and they have penetrated deep into society. Therefore, it is expected to hamper the growth trajectory of the global market.
Zion Market Research
