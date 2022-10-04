Global Button Mushroom Market Increased demand and is expected to reach USD 27.39 Billion by 2028- Zion Market Research
The global Button Mushroom Market accounted for USD 16.73 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.39 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028
Due to the rising vegan trends, consumers are nowadays opting for clean and plant-based products which is expected to increase the demand for the global button mushroom market over the forecast period”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Demand for Global Button Mushroom Market is expected to rise at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rising consumer preference. The reports by the National Horticulture Board suggests that the annual production of mushroom in India accounted for 1,00,000 tonnes, 85% of which is accounted for button mushroom. Earlier the cultivation of button mushrooms was limited to the winter season only however, with the advancement in technology; the cultivation of mushrooms is possible throughout the year.
— Zion Market Research
Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/button-mushroom-market
Moreover, the rising consumption of mushrooms globally is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center suggested that in the year 2015 each person in the United States consumed, on average, around 3 pounds of mushrooms. The health benefits associated with mushroom such as the National Cancer Institute suggests that it helps in the prevention of lung, breast, and other kinds of breast cancer. For instance, the report by GLOBOCAN 2020, suggests that Female breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer globally, followed by lung cancer. The potassium present in mushrooms aims to improve cardiovascular health. As per the guidelines of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, it is advised to consume around 4,700 milligrams (mg) of potassium each day. Mushrooms appear on the AHA’s list of foods that provide potassium. The aforesaid reasons are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.
Major players operating in the global button mushroom market comprise Costa Pvt Ltd, Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Lutece Holdings B.V., Drinkwater’s Button Mushrooms Limited, Monterey Button Mushrooms Inc., Monaghan Button Mushrooms Ireland, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., Okechamp S.A., and The Button Mushroom Company among others. These players have a major role in the growth of the button mushroom market. Key players are opting for strategies such as mergers, and acquisitions along with expanding their production facilities. For instance, in September 2018, Sylan Inc., one of the leading producers of mushrooms merged with Yugan China. With the help of this merger both the company aims to increase their mushroom production. Likewise, in March 2018, Highline Mushroom, one of the leading mushroom companies acquired Prairie Mushroom grower, based in Canada.
Read Report Summary: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/button-mushroom-market
Increasing Employment Of Mushrooms As Ingredients In Different Food Items To Power The Development Of Button Mushroom Market
Mushroom has proteins with low-fat and low-cholesterol content. The button mushroom market is majorly boosted by rising requirements from the food sector, as per analysts at Zion Market Research. Increasing employment of mushrooms as ingredients in different food items powers the development of the button mushroom market. Usage of organic food is growing radically in almost all developing and developed nations, thereby boosting the button mushroom market. Rising awareness of diet, health, and nutrition has elevated interest in organic food items, comprising canned organic vegetables & fruit, which are set to power the growth of the button mushroom market. On the other hand, strict rules for mushroom processing imposed by the FDA owing to the presence of different harmful kinds of mushrooms might hamper the development of the button mushroom market. Moreover, the mushrooms’ low shelf life is one more factor affecting the development of the button mushroom market.
Nevertheless, escalating food chains, increasing demand for mushrooms, and up-and-coming food markets are expected to unlock a new avenue for the button mushroom market in the years to come. In addition, increasing awareness among users about button mushrooms is likely to exhibit high development in the button mushroom market in near future. Favorable government initiatives are also one of the reasons responsible for the development of the button mushroom market. For example, in June 2017, the Indian Government decided to give stress spawn production and mushroom cultivation in regions where the cash crops are still attaining popularity.
Buy this Report (as per your research need): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/button-mushroom-market
The application sector of the button mushroom market is classified into processed mushrooms and fresh mushrooms. Both processed and fresh mushrooms are employed in the food sector for the making of different food items. The fresh mushroom was the dominating sector due to the growing production of the food sector in developing nations. Fresh mushroom sector in 2016 ruled the global button mushroom market with 63.15% of the entire share of the market. The processed mushroom sector is likely to show the quickest development in the button mushroom market in the years to come due to the rising demand for mushroom sauces and frozen, dried, and canned mushroom powder.
The Global Button Mushroom market is segmented as follows:
By Application
Fresh
Processed
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read Related News: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/button-mushroom-market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The Button Mushroom Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the Covid-19 crisis owing to increased health awareness among the consumers. Consumers nowadays are inclining towards packed and health food products. Also, mushrooms are great source of protein and health experts advised that protein-rich diet can help repair the damaged body tissues and muscle loss due to the COVID-19 infection. Thus is expected to drive the overall growth of the market.
Other Trending Reports are:
Global Soundbar Market:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/593950200/global-soundbar-market-increasing-demand-and-growing-at-a-cagr-of-around-7-between-2021-and-2028-zion-market-research
https://www.userwalls.news/n/global-soundbar-market-increasing-demand-growing-cagr-2021-2028-zion-market-research-3894555/
Global Personal Care Appliances Market:
https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/593358124/global-personal-care-appliances-market-growth-increasing-more-than-usd-29-25-billion-by-2028-says-zion-market-research/
Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/593198972/at-cagr-4-6-global-space-situational-awareness-ssa-market-expected-to-reach-approximately-usd-1-495-million-by-2027
https://fox8.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/593198972/at-cagr-4-6-global-space-situational-awareness-ssa-market-expected-to-reach-approximately-usd-1495-million-by-2027/
Global 360 Degree Camera Market Business Growth:
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-360-degree-camera-market-business-growth-key-players-lavate/
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other