Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the clinical decision support systems market size is expected to grow to $3.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. An increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals is expected to drive the clinical decision support systems market growth going forward.

The clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market consists of sales of clinical decision support systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used by nurses to facilitate decision-making through patient status as connecting evidence. Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based programs that analyze data within electronic health records (EHRs) to provide health care providers with reminders to assist them at the point of care to implement evidence-based clinical guidelines.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the clinical decision support systems market. Major companies operating in the clinical decision support systems global market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Change Healthcare, a US-based healthcare technology company, launched a clinical decision support solution, InterQual, for evidence-based care. This includes interactive and restructured criteria to streamline workflow and artificial intelligence to drive proactive insights. This can predict if a patient is required to be placed under observation or whether the patient requires a short-term or long-term stay.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segments

The global clinical decision support systems market is segmented:

By Component: Services, Software, Hardware

By Model: Knowledge-Based CDSS, Non-Knowledge CDSS

By Delivery Mode: On Premise, Cloud Based

By Application: Medical Diagnosis, Alerts and Reminders, Prescription Decision Support, Information Retrieval, Others

By End-User: Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

By Geography: The global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides clinical decision support systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the clinical decision support systems global market, clinical decision support systems market share, clinical decision support systems market segments and geographies, clinical decision support systems global market players, clinical decision support systems market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The clinical decision support systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Meditech Medical Limited, Wolters Kluwer Health Inc., Zynx Health Incorporated, Elsevier B.V., IBM Watson Health, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Change Healthcare, Medical Information Technology Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Athena Health Care Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

