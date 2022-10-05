Global Smart Air Purifier Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart air purifier market size is expected to reach $10.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to fuel the smart air purifier market growth going forward.

The smart air purifier market consists of sales of smart air purifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. Smart air purifiers are used to minimize the presence of total volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, smoke, pollen grains, dust, harmful chemicals, gases, and other pollutants in the air. A smart air purifier is an upgraded version of a traditional air purifier that is incorporated with technology to provide pure, dust, and contaminate-free air. It is connected to wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be remotely operated by using an app on smartphones to measure and monitor airborne particles in the surroundings and deliver real-time captured data.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Trends

Technological advancements are key smart air purifier market trends shaping the market. Major companies operating in the smart air purifier market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand. For example, in May 2021, Levoit, a US-based air purifier company, launched the Levoit VeSync Core 400s, an air purifier with HEPA Smart Technology. This captures bacteria, viruses, mold, pollen, and pet dander as well as neutralizes smoke, volatile organic compounds, cooking smells, fumes, and pet odors. It senses air quality changes up to ten times faster and automatically adjusts the fan speed.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Segments

The global smart air purifier market is segmented:

By Product Type: Dust Collectors, Fume And Smoke Collectors, Others

By Technique: High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others

By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturers

By Geography: The global smart air purifier market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart air purifier global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart air purifier market, smart air purifier global market share, smart air purifier global market segments and geographies, smart air purifier global market players, smart air purifier global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart air purifier market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi, Unilever Blueair, Coway Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Amaircare, Alencorp, Arovast Corporation, Winix Inc., Bluestar Limited, Smart Air, Oransi, Airpura Industries, and 3M.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

