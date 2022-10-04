Potential Market Trends of Modular Interiors in Future Purview of 2022
Kitchen design remains a crucial aspect of home interiors due to the eclectic taste and layout of an Indian kitchen.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As observed, kitchen and wardrobe design trends are among the most searched terms in 2022. As remote working or working from home still continues in several parts of the world, individuals are looking for better home designs for their solace. In India, kitchen design remains a crucial aspect of home interiors due to the eclectic taste and layout of an Indian kitchen. Hence, people desire more personalized custom design interiors for kitchens and wardrobes to enhance their bedroom layout for that picture-perfect professional zoom background during a meeting.
Technology has penetrated the modular kitchen in maximum force, not just in the form of grandiloquent appliances and gadgets but also in personalized layouts. Today, you can have a kitchen with technology incorporated into every device and function–from the fridge to the lighting to the faucets. This precisely is called a smart kitchen in modular kitchen jargon.
Saviesa Home, one of the prominent interior design companies in Mumbai, highlighted that "Modular kitchens and modular wardrobe designs are an evolving aspect in the custom design interiors. Many kitchens in the contemporary are built smart from the ground up. For older kitchens- smart gadgets, sensors, and other technological appliances along with sleek, stylish layouts can be counted for homeowner convenience."
Modern and Vintage: Blending vintage and current will be one of the most alluring modular kitchen designs. 2022 will witness a throwback to vintage-style kitchen designs with a dash of technology for effortless chores. We are talking about antique tapware, classic cabinets, and French windows.
Raw Flooring: Natural-looking flooring is a widespread interior design trend in 2022. This year, kitchens and bedrooms with natural stone floors or warm wooden finish will be a sizzling favourite. Since homeowners are becoming more cognizant and mindful of the environment, we are witnessing a lot of raw materials in home interiors, which also extends to modular kitchen designs.
Open-Kitchens: Living areas will chaperone open kitchens in the design trends of 2022. As people have begun spending most of their time at home, they desire its interior design to be more suitable. One such personalization aspect is the layout of the modular kitchen. Since everyone has turned into home chefs (gratitude to social media platforms), they want their kitchen to be a part of our living areas and not sidetracked. Hence, open kitchen extension in living areas is a worldwide spectacle.
Vibrant cabinets: Colourful cabinets have become a must-have in the modular kitchen designs of 2022. Today, kitchen design is all about personalization and customization. Therefore, naturally, we will see a lot of bespoke kitchen cabinet colours. If you desire to follow the trending colours precisely, go for “Very Peri” as it is the Pantone colour of the year 2022. Or you can also go with muted green, a trending colour this year.
Personalization: Make way for personalized appliance units in this year's modular kitchen designs. People opt for more luxurious and modern appliances as the functionality quotient rises for kitchen interiors along with bedroom interior designs. Enter innovative appliance garages, microwave units, and modular beds. Nevertheless, what's more, compelling is that people want these units in personalized plans to match the rest of their kitchen and bedroom interior designs.
ABOUT SAVIESSA HOME:
Saviesa Home improvement is founded and run hands-on by pioneers in India's modular kitchens and modular wardrobes. They are skilled individuals who have mastered their area of expertise and hope to pass this wisdom on to anyone keen to learn. Hence the tagline is 'Guidance through Mastery.' Get the best modular kitchen, modular wardrobe designs, dining units, bedroom interior designs, etc. for your home with Saviesa Home.
