NemaLife joins the International Probiotics Association to create new industry standard in preclinical probiotic testing
EINPresswire.com/ -- NemaLife Inc., a techbio company focused on high throughput in vivo screening, is delighted to announce that it has joined the International Probiotic Association (IPA). This global non-profit organization brings together various stakeholders in the probiotic sector to promote the safe and efficacious use of probiotics for human health and wellbeing.
A major bottleneck for the development of novel probiotics is the lack of rapid preclinical testing solutions that can evaluate the health benefits of novel bacterial strains. NemaLife has developed an automated and scalable in vivo testing platform that combines the microscopic worm C. elegans, microfluidics, and artificial intelligence. This industry-validated platform addresses the limitations of in vitro models (e.g., TIM-2) and offers an alternative to costly, time-consuming, and energy-inefficient rodent testing. NemaLife’s 3R-compatible platform also aligns with the US Senate approved FDA Modernization Act 2.0 that mandates reduction of testing with mammals.
Marton Toth, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer at NemaLife, said, “We are thrilled to join IPA, the premier organization connecting industry, academia, and regulatory bodies in the probiotic sector. NemaLife’s AI-assisted platform can establish the health benefits of new strains for different areas, such as obesity, gut health, muscle health, healthy aging, and cognitive health, in a matter of weeks compared to mammalian studies. This compelling value proposition will radically transform probiotic development. Our membership of the IPA is a perfect conduit to engage with stakeholders in this sector and bring in a new industry standard for preclinical testing.”
“IPA is recognized as the unified Global Voice of Probiotics” around the world, and we are delighted to work with and welcome NemaLife into our community. The diversity of microbial strains being discovered is bringing new challenges in the entire value chain of developing pro/postbiotic products. NemaLife’s novel technology can fill critical gaps in this value chain by offering rapid in vivo data to guide R&D decision-making. Our IPA members are always on the lookout for novel solutions, and NemaLife’s cruelty-free approach has the potential to become the new industry standard for preclinical testing”, said George Paraskevakos, Executive Director, IPA.
NemaLife’s innovative platform will be unveiled on November 3rd, at the IPA Probiotics Research Center during the Supply Side West show in Las Vegas. Dr. Dhaval Patel, Director of Research and Innovation at NemaLife, will present this platform and how it can be used to help companies accelerate the discovery of beneficial bacteria to develop safe and efficacious probiotics.
About NemaLife
NemaLife is a techbio platform company developing AI and microfluidics-based solutions for various industries to reduce the costs and carbon footprint associated with screening. Its patented low-cost whole organism assays help de-risk and accelerate product development by providing actionable data that reduce the use of mammals in preclinical assays. NemaLife’s technology is built with scalability and versatility in mind, helping innovative companies and academic laboratories accelerate their R&D and scientific discoveries to improve the quality of human life on a healthy planet.
For more information, visit www.nemalifeinc.com
Investor and Media Contacts
For further information and inquiries, please contact: marton.toth@nemalifeinc.com and info@nemalifeinc.com.
Marton Toth
A major bottleneck for the development of novel probiotics is the lack of rapid preclinical testing solutions that can evaluate the health benefits of novel bacterial strains. NemaLife has developed an automated and scalable in vivo testing platform that combines the microscopic worm C. elegans, microfluidics, and artificial intelligence. This industry-validated platform addresses the limitations of in vitro models (e.g., TIM-2) and offers an alternative to costly, time-consuming, and energy-inefficient rodent testing. NemaLife’s 3R-compatible platform also aligns with the US Senate approved FDA Modernization Act 2.0 that mandates reduction of testing with mammals.
Marton Toth, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer at NemaLife, said, “We are thrilled to join IPA, the premier organization connecting industry, academia, and regulatory bodies in the probiotic sector. NemaLife’s AI-assisted platform can establish the health benefits of new strains for different areas, such as obesity, gut health, muscle health, healthy aging, and cognitive health, in a matter of weeks compared to mammalian studies. This compelling value proposition will radically transform probiotic development. Our membership of the IPA is a perfect conduit to engage with stakeholders in this sector and bring in a new industry standard for preclinical testing.”
“IPA is recognized as the unified Global Voice of Probiotics” around the world, and we are delighted to work with and welcome NemaLife into our community. The diversity of microbial strains being discovered is bringing new challenges in the entire value chain of developing pro/postbiotic products. NemaLife’s novel technology can fill critical gaps in this value chain by offering rapid in vivo data to guide R&D decision-making. Our IPA members are always on the lookout for novel solutions, and NemaLife’s cruelty-free approach has the potential to become the new industry standard for preclinical testing”, said George Paraskevakos, Executive Director, IPA.
NemaLife’s innovative platform will be unveiled on November 3rd, at the IPA Probiotics Research Center during the Supply Side West show in Las Vegas. Dr. Dhaval Patel, Director of Research and Innovation at NemaLife, will present this platform and how it can be used to help companies accelerate the discovery of beneficial bacteria to develop safe and efficacious probiotics.
About NemaLife
NemaLife is a techbio platform company developing AI and microfluidics-based solutions for various industries to reduce the costs and carbon footprint associated with screening. Its patented low-cost whole organism assays help de-risk and accelerate product development by providing actionable data that reduce the use of mammals in preclinical assays. NemaLife’s technology is built with scalability and versatility in mind, helping innovative companies and academic laboratories accelerate their R&D and scientific discoveries to improve the quality of human life on a healthy planet.
For more information, visit www.nemalifeinc.com
Investor and Media Contacts
For further information and inquiries, please contact: marton.toth@nemalifeinc.com and info@nemalifeinc.com.
Marton Toth
NemaLife Inc.
+ +1 6505576198
marton.toth@nemalifeinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other