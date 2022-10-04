First Lady Casey DeSantis Meets with Residents and Staff at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home

October 3, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis joined the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James Hartsell to visit the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home. As the most veteran friendly state in the nation, Florida is committed to serving those who dedicated their lives to our state and nation. The nursing home provides daily care to 89 permanent residents and remained operational throughout Hurricane Ian.

“I was honored to meet with the veterans and staff at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans’ Nursing Home who rode out the storm,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Their resilience through the hurricane is inspirational and I appreciate their warm welcome. They were prepared and fared well, but we stand prepared to assist with any needs that may arise.”

“We were honored to have First Lady Casey DeSantis visit our veterans’ home today and see first-hand how this experience brought out the best in our people,” said FDVA Executive Director James S. Hartsell, a retired Marine Corps Major General. “It meant so much for our residents and staff to share their stories and experiences with the First Lady. We had a well-trained staff and a well-built structure, and it paid off.”

First Lady DeSantis toured the facility while meeting with residents to ensure all needs were met and the home was in good condition. The nursing home has made structural hardening updates and installed a metal roof, which helped the facility sustain no damage from Hurricane Ian. The Agency for Health Care Administration is making routine visits to ensure all needs are met at our state licensed health care facilities, including nursing homes.

During recovery, it is important for our seniors and veterans to know that there are resources dedicated to building and maintaining resiliency.

Following Hurricane Ian, First Lady DeSantis announced that the Department of Elder Affairs is deploying Hope Hero volunteers in Southwest Florida through their Hope Florida – A Pathway to Purpose initiative to serve Florida’s senior population.

To become a Hope Hero, visit helpcreatehope.com. To contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.