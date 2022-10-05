Terbine Awarded Air Force Contract Worth Up To $950 Million
Company’s IoT data exchange platform will enable contextualization & routing of sensor information to decision-makers and systems as part of key DoD initiative
This award signals the importance of handling sensor data to ABMS and the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terbine has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Defense as part of its Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts. Specifically, the Air Force has selected Terbine as a supplier to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) initiative. ABMS is one of USAF’s in-progress modernization programs for the Pentagon-wide effort to provide operational forces targeting and decision support with greater speed, adaptability, and resilience.
Terbine Joins Select Group Of Technology Providers
According to the official Department of Defense statement: “Terbine has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be competed via the Fair Opportunity process.”
An 'IoT For The DoD'
ABMS is the Air Force’s primary focus area in support of JADC2, involving the creation of a next generation network that connects platforms and sensors of many types and characteristics. ABMS is widely considered to be an “Internet of Things” for the military. At its full extent, JADC2/ABMS will reach across all DoD branches and potentially those of United States allies. The effort aims to provide a cloud-like environment that will allow the joint forces to adaptably share sensor data across various networks and supply rapid decision-making capabilities.
“This award signals the importance of handling sensor data to ABMS and the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative” said Terbine CEO David Knight. “The ABMS requirements strongly parallel what we’ve developed for the mobility and energy sectors, which allows us to adapt our commercial technology to DoD needs.”
Terbine’s data exchange platform is designed to provide realtime management of sensor data emanating from virtually any device or machine, whether static or real time, and provides characterization, contextualization and secure policy-based routing of inbound information amongst combat systems between the various military branches.
