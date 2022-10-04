Fireclay Tile Invests $26.5M in American Tile Manufacturing Through Acquisition and Expansion

Fireclay Tile is investing $26.5M to support growth in US tile manufacturing through an expansion of their CA factory and the acquisition of Quarry Tile Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fireclay Tile , a domestic handmade tile manufacturer and retailer, is pleased to announce that it is investing $26.5M to support growth in American tile manufacturing through a significant expansion of its Aromas, CA factory and the acquisition of Spokane, WA-based Quarry Tile Company.“The US consumes three-billion square feet of ceramic tile each year, yet only 28% is made in America. As supply chain challenges over the past few years have demonstrated, supporting and investing in US manufacturing is critical. Our announcements today represent a 6.5x increase in capacity, taking us from 1.5M to over 10M SqFt of tile per year. More importantly, we believe that a significant lack of transparency and accountability persists in our industry, and we are excited to continue to lead with integrity and challenge the status quo,” says Eric Edelson, CEO of Fireclay Tile.With the significant expansion to its 31-year-old Aromas, CA factory completed, Fireclay has increased production and warehouse space by 50,000 SqFt and installed a second roller hearth kiln. This new space and kiln will allow Fireclay to reduce lead times, increase in-stock tile options, and support local job creation by onboarding new tile makers to its team. Since starting the expansion in 2019, Fireclay has added 100 jobs in San Benito County, CA.“In 2014 we relaunched Fireclay Tile to pioneer a new way of making and directly selling American-made sustainable ceramic tile. This most recent investment further highlights our unwavering commitment to this mission,” continues Edelson. “As a Certified B Corp, Climate Neutral Certified, and Employee-Owned company, Fireclay strives to be a model for transparency and inspire others in our design industry to do business differently. These investments ensure that we have the capacity and team necessary to support our growing business so that products can be readily available at a wide variety of price points for both commercial and residential clients.”Fireclay’s investment in American manufacturing is now further solidified through the acquisition of Quarry Tile Company (Spokane, WA). Both Fireclay Tile, founded in 1986, and Quarry Tile, founded in 1965, have a long history in ceramics and are pioneers of domestic sustainable tile manufacturing. This June, Fireclay introduced its Essentials Collection in partnership with Quarry, which quickly became its most successful product launch to date. With the help of Quarry’s 82 Teammates, 122,000 SqFt factory, and production capabilities of up to seven million SqFt per year, this acquisition will allow Fireclay to greatly expand its tile offerings which will continue to be mindfully manufactured in the USA.“We are very excited to take this next step with Fireclay Tile. Fireclay’s commitment to its employees, sustainable manufacturing practices, and production of some of the most unique products in the industry today made it a natural fit,” commented Sean O’Keefe, President of Quarry Tile.Along with being 30% employee-owned, Fireclay Tile is honored to be partnered with amazing investors including Provenance Digital, Whiteroad Investments, and other dedicated individuals. To support this new investment, the company obtained financing from Santa Cruz County Bank, which has supported Fireclay since 2020. In addition, the Aromas expansion is being supported by the US Government’s New Market Tax Credit Program in partnership with several community development enterprises, the San Benito Economic Development Council, and many more local partners.Fireclay Tile is currently hiring with open positions listed on its website About Fireclay Tile:Since 1986, Fireclay has been committed to making tile a better way. They offer an array of sustainably made materials, alongside complimentary design services for homeowners, a program for residential trade professions, and dedicated commercial support for high-volume projects. Their customers can boast that their tile is handcrafted in the USA with 100% renewable energy, which qualifies for industry-leading certifications, including LEED. Fireclay’s products are also “Made for Good.” From Fireclay’s Pledge1% commitment to its donation partnership with Allies in Arts and the National Parks Conservation Association, they work and design with good intentions.