AAAED Announces Federal Civil Rights Agency Leaders Speaking at its 48TH National Conference

— L. Jerry Knighton, Jr., AAAED Conference Chair
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), a national not-for-profit association of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced its featured Federal Equal Opportunity (EEO) and Civil Rights Agency Speakers at the upcoming 48th National Conference and Awards Ceremony. The event will take place October 11 – 13, 2022, and will be virtual. The conference theme is “Building an Infrastructure for Equitable and Sustainable Change.”

Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action, AAAED is the longest-serving organization of Equal Opportunity Professionals. AAAED provides professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers as equal opportunity, compliance and diversity practitioners. AAAED also promotes the understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities.

“AAAED is honored to have such outstanding civil rights agency leaders speaking about their national policies and equal opportunity initiatives in the coming year,” said L. Jerry Knighton, Conference Chair. The speakers from the featured civil rights agencies include: Jenny Yang, Director, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, US Department of Labor; Taryn M. Williams, Assistant Secretary, Office of Disability Employment Policy, U.S. Department of Labor; Jocelyn Samuels, Vice Chair, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; and Catherine E. Lhamon, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights.

Join AAAED for its 48th National Conference and hear directly from major Equal Opportunity and civil rights agencies. They will present important updates and reflect on their agency’s role in building an infrastructure for equitable and sustainable change.

The AAAED 48th National Conference and Awards Ceremony is open to the press. For registration and information, go to: https://web.cvent.com/event/5080e35e-98b6-4fbf-a7df-874c2e7c8348/summary

Shirley Wilcher AAAED
American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity
+ +1 2408939475
email us here
AAAED Video "We Are a Community"

