Man Receives 25-Year Sentence For Carjacking Murder Of Uber Eats Driver

SAN JUAN, P.R. – On September 30, 2022, U.S. District Judge Daniel R. Domínguez sentenced Carlos Rafael Rosario-Morales to 25 years in prison for committing two carjackings, during one of which he murdered an Uber Eats driver, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

When he pled guilty on May 26, 2022, Rosario-Morales acknowledged that on August 6, 2019, he took a 2017 Ford Transit from an Uber Eats driver, whom he stabbed multiple times with a knife, and thereby caused his death. Rosario-Morales also acknowledged that on July 22, 2019, he took a Mitsubishi Outlander from a female victim while brandishing a knife.

“The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who threaten our communities with senseless acts of violence face the consequences of their actions. I commend the Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the FBI for their excellent work in bringing Mr. Rosario to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow.

The FBI and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau were in charge of the investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Alum prosecuted the case.