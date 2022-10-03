Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Receives Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate ‘Significant Sale’ LRE® Award

The One, America's Largest Residence

Luxury Auction Firm Honored for World-Record Sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California, America’s largest residence, sold at auction.

It is an honor for our team to receive such an esteemed award from the prestigious Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for the sale of ‘The One’. ” — Chad Roffers, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 22nd, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate announced the LRE® Awards at the 25th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference in Seattle, Washington. Each year, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate honors their members and partners for their accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

The ‘Significant Sale’ award was bestowed upon six members who have had the most noteworthy sale of a single property within the last year. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions was one of the winners for this award for their World Record-Breaking Sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates.

The auction for ‘The One’ closed in March after a competitive field of bidder activity for $141 million, more than double the highest U.S. sale at auction and nearly 50% more than the world record for the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction.

“It is an honor for our team to receive such an esteemed award from the prestigious Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for the sale of ‘The One’. It was a pleasure to collaborate with top agents Aaron Kirman and Branden and Rayni Williams on this sale,” stated Chad Roffers, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President.

Also honored was Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board member John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Prime Properties for the ‘Billionaire's Club’ award.

