Fratelli Beretta Continues to Rise Above Expectations

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with more than 200 years of history, Fratelli Beretta is not resting on its laurels. In the US, it has remained the cornerstone of Italian meats, and as a result, its Antipasto has become the top-selling product in America.

Fratelli Beretta has heavily invested in the U.S. market, where, today, it has three manufacturing facilities—two in Mount Olive, NJ, and another in Fresno, CA. It has become the only company that has facilities on both the East Coast and the West Coast to fulfill all its clientele's needs.

The positive reception of the Fratelli Beretta brand has seen an unbelievable elevation in recent years thanks to numerous Marketing and PR activities. Fratelli Beretta is the only Italian brand with a direct presence inside Madison Square Garden (MSG), known as "The World's Most Famous Arena," with two stands at which visitors can sample the delicious treats of the company. Billboards are also an important asset in Fratelli Beretta's communication strategy. The company's products are displayed not only outside MSG but also in one of the most famous landmarks, Times Square, where millions of people can see the brand on digital billboards every day.

Fratelli Beretta has been featured on the Balance Act TV show with Chef Ralph Pagano as well as on Z100, featuring a collaboration with Skeery Jones. It has also sponsored Italian Night at the prestigious New York City Wine & Food Festival for over five years.

The goal of these marketing efforts is for Fratelli Beretta's clientele to become more interested in how Italian cold cuts can be consumed, whether by themselves, as part of a sandwich, or in numerous recipes.

Fratelli Beretta is a known game changer in the industry, with some of the most prominent disruptive innovations to date. Now, it is excited to showcase its newest product, Salamini, at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Salamini is the next big thing, as it is the perfect snack; nutritious, yet quick and versatile! It can be easily packed for school lunch, included in a picnic basket, or even taken to the gym in a rush as a functional pick-me-up before a workout! Fratelli Beretta's new and delicious Salamini comes in two flavors—Milano and spicy and hot Calabrese, giving consumers a choice depending on their palate!

Fratelli Beretta strives to bring its passion for quality to everything it does in the U.S. and for consumers in general. Today, more than ever, it is considered the top Italian brand in the cured meats world.

SOURCE Fratelli Beretta