First Hayden AI Cameras Activated on MTA's Q44 Route

AIoT perception systems will deliver Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

This week's expansion of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) to the Q44 bus route will feature the first deployments of Hayden AI's patented perception systems. The activation of the Q44-SBS route marks the first of the 9 bus routes to be activated for ABLE by the end of this year.

Over the course of the next few months, Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, will install as many as 500 interior mounted automated bus lane enforcement camera systems for the MTA.

"Everyone at Hayden AI is excited to see our AIoT powered camera systems in action on the Q44," said Hayden AI CEO Chris Carson. "The Q44 is a critically important connector, providing access to jobs and essential services for thousands of riders everyday. We're proud to help the MTA improve service on this route with automated bus lane enforcement."

ABLE is a proven and effective tool, helping to increase compliance with dedicated bus lane stopping and parking restrictions. MTA bus routes with ABLE have seen improvements in bus speed and reliability leading to increased ridership.

"We look forward to helping make buses on the Q44 route move faster, having a positive impact on the tens of thousands of passengers commuting on this route" said Hayden AI Executive VP Vaibhav Ghadiok. "We deeply value our partnership with the MTA and are committed to delivering AI-powered data and insights to improve the ridership experience of New York's transit system."

About Hayden AI

