RelaDyne to Supply DuraMAX to Take 5 Oil Change Locations Across the Country

CINCINNATI, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelaDyne announced today that its national automotive brand, DuraMAX, will supply oil to Take 5 Oil Change®'s network of over 750 company-operated and franchised locations across the U.S. through its direct footprint and trusted Associate Distributor Network.

As part of the Driven Brands™ portfolio, Take 5 Oil Change®, known for its unique, stay-in-your-car concept, was rated No. 1 in customer satisfaction for quick lube by JD Power in 2022 and it has been one of the fastest-growing players in the category across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its large and growing company-operated footprint, it was named 42nd on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 list of the Fastest-Growing Franchises.

RelaDyne, Inc., headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the established leader in lubricant and fuel distribution plus industrial reliability services. Through an empowered and dedicated team of associates, RelaDyne strives to create incredible value in the products, tools, and marketing programs that are provided to its customers.

The DuraMAX brand, which is owned by RelaDyne, is an automotive line of high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, brake cleaners, power steering fluids, and more. Based on a survey conducted by National Oil & Lube News, DuraMAX has been ranked the number one best-selling motor oil blends brand since 2018 by Quick Lube Owners.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce DuraMAX and Drydene oils will be featured in all Take 5 Oil Change® locations within the United States. This relationship further confirms RelaDyne's ongoing strategy of the consolidation of the lubricant marketing channel. The capabilities, responsiveness, and national footprint of RelaDyne allows for flexibility to meet our customers' everchanging requirements and ultimately drive profitability for our customers," said Larry Stoddard, President and CEO. "This exciting opportunity to partner with the Take 5 Oil Change team to deliver and install both DuraMAX and Drydene products across the U.S. demonstrates that two growth-driven teams working together can and will deliver an exceptional customer experience."

"The entire team at RelaDyne is ecstatic for the conversion of U.S. Take 5 Oil Change® locations to DuraMAX oil," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne. "Bringing the power of DuraMAX oil, marketing programs, and executional capabilities, including the DuraMAX DOLLAR$ and Warranty Programs, provide customer retention and enhanced profitability to our business customers."

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 85 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

