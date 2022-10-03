Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for October 2022

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical and pharmacovigilance.

BIOMARKERS

October 11- Understanding Biomarker Expression Using Multiplex Immunofluorescence (mIF) with FFPE Access for Clinical Trials

October 24- Leveraging Clinical Trial Ready IHC Assays from Target Validation to Prospective Enrollment and CDx Development

October 27- Time for Change in NASH: How Non-Invasive Biomarkers are Driving a Paradigm Shift in Clinical Trials and Clinical Care

October 27- NfL in Real-World Clinical Settings

CLINICAL TRIALS

October 4- How Agile Clinical Trials Unlock Universal Access to Rare Disease Research

October 5- Optimizing Clinical Supply Chain Management

October 6- Clinical Trial Budgeting and Execution: The Impact of a Unified, Digital Ecosystem and Real-Time Data Analytics

October 6- A Proactive Data Standards Strategy to Maximize Biopharma R&D Assets

October 7- Leveraging AI to Improve the Financial, Operational and Scientific ROI of Clinical Research

October 11- The Importance of Quality in the Informed Consent Process

October 11- Keep eCOA Off the Critical Path of Clinical Trial Startup

October 12- Trials of Tomorrow: The Latest Technologies Advancing Dry Eye Disease Research

October 18- Developing an Efficient eTMF Management Process with a Lean Clinical Team

October 19- Managing and Optimizing Clinical Supply in the Clinical Trial Market in China

October 20- Achieving Successful Cell Therapy Outcomes through Integrated Expertise

October 21- Response Prediction in Oncology Clinical Trials

October 24- Placebo Response Mitigation Strategies & Tools for Optimizing Clinical Trials

October 26- Imaging in Clinical Trials: Pitfalls and Promises

October 28- How to Optimize Patient and Clinician Outcome Assessment Data (COA) in Early Phase Clinical Trials

October 31- Pandemic Preparedness: Managing Clinical Research During a Public Health Emergency

October 31- Benefits of Bayesian Dose Escalation Designs for Oncology Studies

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

October 5- How to Unlock Electronic Health Record Notes Using AI for Real-World Evidence

October 18- Sales Enablement & Modernized Training — 3 Ways to Impact the Bottom Line

October 25- The Strategic and Scientific Imperative for Prospectively Generated Real-World Evidence

October 27- Getting Your Asset into the Global Market: Regulatory, Clinical and Commercial Considerations

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

October 4- 3 Keys to Creating Connected Digital Labs that Scale

October 5- Emerging Applications for Liquid Biopsy in Drug Development

October 12- Improving Clinical Attrition and Decision-Making with Artificial Intelligence

October 13- Fragment-Based Drug Discovery — Hitting Targets Using the Right Chemistry and Expertise Alliances

October 17- Metabolism-Dependent Cytotoxicity Assay (MDCA) for the Evaluation of the DILI Potential of Drug Candidates

October 19- Biological Macromolecules: Exploring Analytical Development and QC Case Studies in Antibody Developability and Biologics CMC

October 19- When's the Right Time to Get an eQMS?

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

October 6- Driving Better Titers and Shorter Timelines with a Robust and Scalable CHO DG44 Platform

October 12- How a Single Protein Tag Provides a Platform for Key Processes in Antibody Production

October 28- Obtaining Complex Peptides Thanks to Efficient Technologies is No Longer a Dream: Successful Stories of Difficult Syntheses

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

October 26- What Clinical Trial Participants Want — And How Sponsors can Deliver

October 28- Using Tech-Enabled Solutions to Amplify Diverse Clinical Trial Recruitment

PHARMACEUTICAL

October 20- Innovator Rx Drug Product Labeling 101: From Creation to Change Management

PHARMACOVIGILANCE

October 25- Reshaping Global ICSR Reporting to Deliver Real-Time Visibility and Oversight

