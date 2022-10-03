Submit Release
Systems Planning and Analysis Named Finalist for 2022 Government Contractor Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., is a finalist for the 20th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ in the $75 million to $300 million category, sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council. These awards honor innovative companies in the government contracting community for their commitment to excellence and their role as longtime leaders in the marketplace.

"We are honored to be a finalist for this prestigious award for the third year in a row," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We have an incredibly talented team at SPA, dedicated to helping our national security customers solve their most challenging problems. This nomination attests to our 50-year track record of excellence, and we thank the sponsors for the recognition." Final awards will be presented on November 2, 2022.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity analysis and policy; and Hypersonics.

