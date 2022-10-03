Allergy Treatment Market | Size Industry Share, Business Boosting Strategies , Growth Opportunities

The increase in allergies and high levels of tobacco use that can cause multiple allergies are driving the growth of the global allergy treatment market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report presents comprehensive analyses of the global market by analyzing the market dynamics, top investment pockets, key player positioning, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global allergy treatment market garnered $24.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.36 billion by 2025, registering CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The increase in allergies and high levels of tobacco use that can cause multiple allergies are driving the growth of the global allergy treatment market. However, patent infringement, generic drug competition, and availability of alternative and complementary therapies are hindering market growth. On the contrary, it is expected that the increase in the number of patients with food allergies will create a lucrative opportunity for retailers in the coming years.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Merck KGaA (Allergopharma),

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech Inc.),

Johnson & Johnson,

Allergy Therapeutics plc,

AALK-Abello A,

Sanofi SA,

Stallergenes Greer plc,

Allergan Plc.,

Merck & Co. Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of allergy treatment market research to identify potential allergy treatment market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global allergy treatment market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Allergy is a hypersensitivity reaction of the immune system in response to certain substances. Substances that stimulate the immune system in response are called allergens. Different allergens are responsible for different types of allergic reactions. Allergies are one of the biggest health problems in the world. The allergy treatment market has attracted the attention of the medical industry due to the significant increase in the prevalence of various allergies in the past few years. Among all allergies, rhinitis and asthma are the most common diseases in both developing and developed countries. However, the incidence of food allergies has also increased over the years across the world.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

North America was the largest contributor to the global market in 2017, with increased investment in the health of manufacturers, increased R&D funding for the development of treatments for allergies and an increase in -increased incidence of food allergies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in the prevalence of asthma due to increase in pollution, increasing internet penetration and awareness of the disease.

The allergy treatment market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global allergy treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

